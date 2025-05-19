Activision pulls the plug on Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile after a year

Activision has announced the discontinuation of Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile, a little over a year after its initial release in March 2024. The iOS and Android game, co-developed by several studios including Activision Shanghai and Beenox, will be removed from the App Store and Google Play Store, and support for the game will stop.

Activision explained that Warzone Mobile “has not met our expectations with mobile-first players like it has with PC and console audiences.” Effective immediately, in-app purchases of digital currency have been disabled, and no new seasonal content will be released. The game was pulled from app stores on Sunday, 18th May. Players who had installed the game before this date can still access online matches.

— Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile (@WarzoneMobile) May 16, 2025

Activision stated they would be “streamlining the scope of the game,” acknowledging that the decision was made after careful consideration. Despite stating its pride in bringing an authentic Warzone experience to mobile, it failed to resonate with mobile-first players to the same extent as its PC and console counterparts – a surprise considering just how popular Call of Duty remains.

The company expressed gratitude for the community's support and passion. As an incentive, Warzone Mobile players are encouraged to try Call of Duty: Mobile, the franchise’s other mobile title that continues to be supported. Players who log into Call of Duty: Mobile with the same Activision account can receive double the value of their unused Warzone Mobile COD Points and additional rewards until August 15th.

For those who did not install Warzone Mobile before the closure, the game will no longer be accessible, and no refunds will be issued for any unused COD Points or previous purchases. This marks a swift end for a highly anticipated mobile title that aimed to replicate the complete Warzone experience on mobile devices.

While online play will continue for existing users, social features will be disabled, and the long-term future of the game servers remains uncertain.