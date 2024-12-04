A free Evening of Cheese is coming to London's Borough Market

Live near London? Love cheese? There’s an event coming up you won’t want to miss.

London’s Borough Market is holding An Evening of Cheese event on Wednesday, December 11. It kicks off at 6pm and runs ’til 9pm.

Frequent visitors to the market may wonder what’s so special about that when there’s always a bit of speciality cheese to be found at Borough Market. An Evening of Cheese sees the market stay also open much later than usual, a rare treat for those who want to head over for some of the stinky stuff after work.

While Borough Market extends its opening times over December, to seven days a week, it usually shuts up shop by 5pm.

This is your one chance in December to experience the market late into the evening — although presumably only the cheesiest part of it will be open.

Brie-lliant fun

“Enjoy tastings, seek expert advice and put together a festive cheeseboard featuring the highest quality cheeses from Britain, Ireland, France, Italy, Spain, Switzerland and the Netherlands. Some of our drinks traders will also be on hand to keep shoppers refreshed,” reads the official blurb on the event.

It’s free to attend. You just turn up. And it’s not the first time Borough Market has staged the event.

The Evening of Cheese took place in 2023, 2022 and 2021. And it existed long before Covid-19 too.

Finer details on what we can expect this year are scant, but in previous years we’ve had cheese stalls in double figures, free samples, unique and experimental cheese and demo kitchen events.

Borough Market may have decided not to make too much fuss over the Evening of Cheese in recent years, after a 2016 event attracted headlines about how packed the area became. The market in December can turn into a swamp of punters on ordinary market days.

Still, now we've given you the insider tip, you can hopefully pick up some pre-Christmas cheeseboard-fillers minus the crowdsurfing.



