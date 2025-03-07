A festival is coming to Legoland this May — but expect more bricks than beats

A festival is coming to Legoland Windsor later this year, and it’s not one packed with noisy bands and drunk middle-aged men.

Legoland’s festival sees the LEGO theme park take on a slightly tweaked layout, with five “immersive" zones: music, creativity, dance, gaming and chill out.

If you think your kid will want to pick and choose from these, don’t worry. The geniuses at LEGO have thought of that. Each zone they visit can nets them a lanyard. And if they get all five, they unlock a Play Pact, which means LEGO will arrange a visit for an “underserved” family.



While we can’t picture too many 5-year-old magnanimous enough to have charity as their leading motivation, collecting lanyards seems a sure-fire win.

LEGO has not yet revealed exactly what will feature in each of the zones, but we do know there will be a whole lot of building.



Part of the reason for the festival is to act as a spotlight for 49 new “big build” LEGO sets, which it sounds like the kids will be able to have a hand in building. There’s a photo op at the start of each zone too. And a photo pass will set you back £25 if you pay online beforehand. It gets you digital access to all of these shots for the family.

When? How? How much?

This festival begins on May 3rd and will take place every weekend up until June 11th’s International Day of Play.

But be warned: this is definitely one made for kids, not millennials who have rediscovered their love of LEGO, now they can afford the big sets.

“Legoland Resorts have always been a ‘child’s first’ experience of a theme park - who better to deliver their first festival experience?” says Fiona Eastwood, CEO of Merlin Entertainments, which operates Legoland.

It’s not just Legoland Windsor that will get this festival theme. Legoland Florida, Deutschland, Billund, California, Korea and New York will too.

Tickets for the relevant weekend days cost between £34 and £39 if you buy online. Or you can foolishly rock up at the door and pay £68. As usual, children under 90cm tall get in for free.





