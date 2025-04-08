Get your brass down to Woolwich for this year’s Brassworks festival, and take part in a musical celebration of all things horn

After its success last year, the Brassworks Festival is returning to Woolwich. The musical street carnival home to street brass and horns is set to return this September, and we’re sure it will be a hoot.

The festival promises parades and performances throughout the day, alongside a ‘Carnival of Horns’ celebrating the music of brass bands.

The parade will go through Woolwich, so if you’re in the area on the day, chances are you’ll at the very least hear the horns jamming away as they trot through the town. The concerts and live music will be present in the courtyard of Woolwich Works, but what’s most exciting for horn enthusiasts is that you can take part.

A new addition for this year is the community call, Blow and Blast, inviting local residents to get involved with their own tuba, trumpet, trombone or whatever brass instrument is your poison. All you need to do is get in touch, and you too can be part of the event. If you’re feeling a bit… rusty, then you can even go down in advance and have a little practice to sharpen up before the big day.

Liat Rosenthal, Head of Creative Programmes for the festival said the event will be “encouraging everyone who has a brass instrument languishing at home to dust it off and join in the cacophony of noise that we'll be creating at this year's Brassworks.”

The event will take place on Saturday, September 6th, and will only run for one day. Here’s hoping this second year marks the start of Brasswork’s becoming an annual fixture on London’s eclectic festival scene.