5 brilliant new gadgets Google just unveiled to the world

Google isn't just about search nowadays. The company also has a fancy line-up of gadgets and gizmos, many of which it have just been updated at its annual Google I/O conference.

While the conference is primarily for devs to get an understanding as to what wonders Google has been up to for the last year, it is also a place where Google shows off its big box of goodies. And this year, there's a bumper crop of new gadgets to gaze upon.

Last year, we got, among other things, the ace Google Pixel 6 range, a new Google Home hub and some updated Pixel Buds. This year? Well, read on...

1 The Google Pixel Watch is Google's first smartwatch

The Google Pixel Watch is Google's first-ever smartwatch, where Google has made the hardware and the software, and it is powered by Wear OS by Google. The circular, dome look is a decent design but it's with the software that Google is really trying to wow. There's Google Assistant, Maps (with turn by turn navigation), Wallet and more on it, and a big push for fitness. This comes in the form of Fitbit-based smarts which include: continuous heart rate and sleep tracking and you can see your Active Zone Minutes at a glance.

The Google Pixel Watch features a new version of WearOS which offers the 'most glanceable' version of the operating system yet which comes with refreshed UI and rich notifications.

The Google Pixel Watch will be available in the fall, with pricing to be announced.

2 The Google Pixel 6 range has a new addition

We were very impressed with the Google Pixel 6 range last year and now there is an update to the line-up. Called the Google Pixel 6a, the new handset has a battery that lasts 24 hours, makes use of the Google Tensor chip (which is the same chip in the Google Pixel 6 Pro) and has the Material You interface which means that the colors will match whatever image you choose as your wallpaper.

There's a dual rear camera setup (complete with an upgraded ultrawide lens) with the ace Magic Eraser functionality, Real Tone functionality and face unblur all present and correct. Google has also kept its Nighsight features for this phone, so capturing the moon should be no issue at all.

The Pixel 6a will comes with three months of YouTube Premium and Google One free of charge and is available in three colours: Charcoal, Chalk and Sage. It includes 128GB of storage and 6GB of RAM and it will come in at $449, which is far cheaper than we were expecting.

the Google Pixel 6a is available from July 21.

3 The Google Pixel Buds Pro finally offer up ANC

Google's latest Pixel Buds Pro range are a pair of ANC earphones (finally, Google gets in on the ANC game) that have a number of audio smarts. These include: Volume EQ, which dynamically adapts to your listening volume so that even when the volume is low you don't lose out on bass and the like.

Transparency mode is for those who want to hear what's going on the background while still listening to music - for running and the like. When it comes to voice, Google is using bone-conducting technology for the voice parts of the ear buds, so when you are speaking to someone through them you'll be ultra clear.

Battery wise, you can get up to 7 hours of listening time on a single charge with Active Noise Cancellation on, and up to 20 hours with the charging case. 5 minutes charge will also give you an hours' worth of listening.

The Pixel Buds Pro are water and sweat resistant and come in the following colors: Charcoal, Fog, Coral and Lemongrass.

5 There's a new Google Pixel Tablet coming soon... ish





Google still sees a lot of life in the tablet space and has revealed that it is working on a brand-new tablet which, it says is "a next generation Android tablet powered by Google tensor designed to be a perfect companion for your Pixel phone.

"The Google Pixel Tablet bridges your 'on the go' life with your 'at home' life, working seamlessly with all of your Pixel devices to provide the most helpful experience possible."

Google went on to note: "We're designing it to be the most helpful tablet in the world. And we're aiming to make it available next year."

5 The Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are real!





Yep, the rumors are true: we are getting both the Google Pixel 7 and Google Pixel 7 Pro. The housing and camera bar made on the back of the devices are made from a single piece of 100% recycled aluminium and there's a triple-camera system on the back.

The Pixel 7 and 7 Pro are designed, according to Google, "to deliver the most helpful most personal experience you can get in a smartphone.

"They'll use the next generation of our Google Tensor SOC, bringing even more AI breakthroughs and helpful personalised experiences across speech, photography, video, and security."

Google was coy about what else the phones will do but expect them to be released sometime in the fall.

If you want to know more about the just announced products, then head over to Google's official IO site now.