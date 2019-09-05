20 SNES games, Overwatch and Star Wars: Jedi Knight 2 are heading to the Nintendo Switch

Nintendo has just had one of its best Nintendo Directs yet, revealing a whole host of new games for the Nintendo Switch.

The Japanese gaming giant took to the internet to reveal a couple of things that have been rumoured for a while. The first was 20 games for the SNES. Ever since Nintendo allowed NES games on to the Nintendo Switch, it was inevitable that SNES games were just around the corner.

Like the NES launch, these come with a brilliant retro SNES controller release - something that was also rumoured. As for the games, the list is as follows:

Super Mario Kart

Kirby’s Dream Course

Super Mario World 2: Yoshi’s Island

F-Zero

The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past

Super Mario World

Star Fox

Stunt Race FX

Super Metroid

Kirby’s Dream Land 3

Pilotwings

Super Soccer

Super Tennis

Brawl Brothers

Demon’s Crest

Joe & Mac 2: Lost in the Tropics

Super E.D.F. Earth Defense Force

Super Puyo Puyo 2

Breath of Fire

Super Ghouls ’n Ghosts

So, yeah, Ghouls 'n Ghosts, Super Mario World, Zelda and Super Soccer are being downloaded immediately. And the good news is, they are ready a day after the announcement on Switch Online.

Other announcements include Overwatch heading to the Nintendo Switch. Given there was an Overwatch case that came out, this was pretty much a given. And the other biggie is that the best Star Wars game ever (probably) Star Wars: Jedi Knight 2 is also heading to the Switch.

In short: the Nintendo Switch is shaping up to be the most exciting gaming device around at the moment - and earns its place in our best games console guide. As for the new games, they will be heading to our best Nintendo Switch games guide soon.