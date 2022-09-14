10 amazing PlayStation 5 games announced at State of Play

If you are a Sony fan, then there is always a frisson of excitement for the games revealed at State of Play. It's a time when Sony showcases its AAA titles that will be available for the PS4, PS5 and the PS VR.

This year, State of Play comes just before the Tokyo games show - which makes it the perfect appetiser for the goodies ahead.

Interestingly, Sony surprised everyone by putting on the show 13 September, not least because Nintendo Direct was already pencilled in for that day (check out our article for the ace new Nintendo Switch games revealed). We're sure Ninty is very happy with the bods at PlayStation right now trying to steal its thunder.

Personally, we don't care as it means that it's been a bumper day for game announcements. Here are the best PS5 announcements from State of Play - the games we can't wait to shake a DualSense at...

1. Tekken 8

Well, there's a surprise. While the world was thinking that we would get more information about the upcoming Street Fighter 6, Sony go and reveal another kick-ass gaming instalment of Tekken. Tekken 8 will "take Tekken into the next generation," according to Sony and the story will continue right off the back of Tekken 7 with the focus on the father and son showdown between Kazuya Mishima and Jin Kazama.

The new footage looks breathtaking and Sony was keen to point out that the footage was "not a pre-rendered movie made for the trailer but rather real-time rendered footage, running at 60 frames per second, similar to how you would experience the game in versus battle modes." Fancy.

2. Star Wars: Tales From The Galaxy Edge

If you are looking for some love for the Sony PlayStation VR2 headset, which will be exclusive to the PS5, then look no further than Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge – Enhanced Edition. This VR experience offers a Star Wars adventure which features the likes of R2-D2, C-3PO (Anthony Daniels), Jedi Master Yoda (Frank Oz), and Hondo Ohnaka (Jim Cummings).

According to Sony: "The audio and haptics also play a major role in the experience, where you’ll be able to hear the soundscape surround you with rich 3D audio and feel even the smallest detail with the haptics built into the PS VR2 Sense controller and headset.

"Combining all the sensory features that the PS VR2 has to offer, the experience will make you feel as though you are living within the Star Wars galaxy."

3. Demeo

Demeo is an intriguing beast. It's essentially a tabletop dungeon crawler come to life, with the hope that it can capture some of the fun and excitement tabletop players have IRL. While you can play it outside of the VR experience, it's really with the Sony PlayStation VR2 headset on that you will get the immersive touch, with a virtual table waiting your dice throw.

4. Like A Dragon: Ishin!

Like A Dragon: Ishin! is out February 2023 and is from the minds of Yakuza: Like a Dragon. Set in 1860s Kyo (a fictional version of Kyoto) it takes the modern day Tokyo setting of Like a Dragon and transports it back into the world of samurai. Given it's using the power of Unreal Engine 4, this one looks gorgeous and we can't wait to see more.

5. Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy may feel a little tainted given the controversy surrounding JK Rowling's views but the game has some PlayStation exclusive bits - most notably the Haunted Hogsmeade Shop Quest which is showcased in this trailer. We would like to see some actual game play for this one so hopefully we'll get it before it's launched 23 February 2023.

6. Pacific Drive

One of our favorite trailers release at State Of Play, Pacific Drive looks fantastic. Billed as a first-person survival driving game, it's exactly that we get in the trailer.

According to Sony, the plot is as follows: "In 1955, the United States government seized a region of the Pacific Northwest by eminent domain. The Olympic Peninsula became the staging ground for promising new technologies, but these utopian creations came at great cost: severe radiation, environmental collapse, and supernatural horrors. The government walled off the area and established the Olympic Exclusion Zone. What happened inside was never disclosed."

The idea is that with each mission you do, the better you keep your car in shape the more the mystery unravels. It's a fantastic concept and we can't wait to see more of this one.

7. Synduality

No, we aren't convinced by the name's portmanteau either but Synduality goes down the dystopian route with its tale of a pair of folks who want to help humanity, after the world is ravished by acid rain deformed creatures. It's a third person shooter and you are teamed up with an AI. Online play has been teased, so this one could be a bit of a time sink.

8. Stellar Blade (formerly Project Eve)

While we all know it as Project Eve, this combat based third person epic is now called Stellar Blade and the footage on show is very impressive. Eve herself looks like one badass protagonist so we can't wait to dive into the action which takes place on Mankind’s last remaining city on Earth, Xion.

9. Rise of the Ronin

New action RPG from Team Ninja, Rise of the Ronin sees you take on the role of a drifter who is bound to no one. This essentially means that you can get into some brilliant scrapes, without actually shouting about which team you are on. Sony reckons this will be one of the most immersive games on the PS5 and we have to admit that the trailer makes it look like a game we can sink many hours into.

10. God of War Ragnarok

We all know this one and the good news is that it is coming soon. The story trailer of God Of War: Ragnarok is a thing of beauty, reminding us why we love the brutal world of Kratos. Now he has a son you would have thought he would have calmed down a bit but the game is action packed.

Alongside the new story trailer, Sony also revealed that it is releasing a limited edition God Of War styled Dual Sense controller. Both are coming 9 November.