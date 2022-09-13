10 amazing new Nintendo Switch games revealed at Nintendo Direct 2022

The latest Nintendo Direct has arrived and with it a whole host of new games coming to the Nintendo Switch. The Nintendo Direct September 2022 showcase was filled with new games coming to the Nintendo Switch over the coming months.

Before the event there were a number of rumors swirling as to what would be announced. Well, now we know.

Here are 10 amazing games coming to the Nintendo Switch soon-ish

1. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

That's right, the sequel to the incredibly popular (and fantastic) Breath of the Wild has an official title. It will be called Tears of the Kingdom.

A sequel to 2017's Breath of the Wild, there is a trailer for the game which you can see below. It doesn't give too much away, but there are links to Wild with the glyphs on the walls, the myriad temples as well as a hint of the stunning flying capabilities that you will have the game.

Given this one is five years in the making, we are expecting it to be epic.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has an official release date of 12 May 2023.

2. GoldenEye



Well, this is amazing. A remaster of N64 classic GoldenEye is coming to the Nintendo Switch, alongside a number of N64 releases. Not much was showcased but the original intro of the game was revealed and, we'll be honest, it gave us goosebumps.

The Nintendo Switch version of GoldenEye is expected to have online play and the game will also be coming to Xbox Game Pass but it is thought that multiplayer will be restricted to local play on that console.

As well as Goldeneye, the following N64 game ports were announced for the Switch: PilotWings 64, Mario Party, and Mario Party 2 (all being released in 2022). Mario Party 3, Pokemon Stadium, Pokemon Stadium 2, 1080 Snowboarding, and Excitebike 64 (all being released in 2023).

3. Fire Emblem Engage

This one is set to special. We are getting a brand-new Fire Emblem game with its own story. While we think it looks a little like a spin-off, but Nintendo is touting it as its own game with the tagline: "Become the Divine Dragon and save the continent of Elyos!"

Interestingly, there is the ability to bring in characters from the older games to this new one which is a neat nod to the history of the classic strategy franchise.

The Fire Emblem Engage release date is 20 January 2023.

4. Octopath Traveler II



Don't worry if you have never played the excellent Octopath Traveler, a retro-looking RPG that was fantastically received back in 2018. Its sequel is said to be standalone enough to be able to play without prior knowledge of what went before it.

In Octopath Traveler II "Eight new travelers journey through the land of Solistia, each with their own story to tell." As you can guess, each of their stories become intertwined.

The Octopath Traveler II release date is 24 February 2023.

5. It Takes Two



We absolutely loved It Takes Two when we played on the PS5, so it's great news that the unique two-player game is heading to the Nintendo Switch. The game focuses on husband and wife Cody and May who are set to get a divorce but when they tell their child, they are subsequently trapped in the bodies of dolls that look like themselves.

According to the makers of the game, you will be able to play two player by "couch co-op with a second set of Joy-Cons, gamepad or by linking two Switch consoles for local play."

It Takes Two is available for pre-order now and launches in on 4 November.

6. Mario + Rabbids - Sparks of Hope



Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope was already revealed a few days ago but it was great to see some more footage from the game. The turn-by-turn strategy game gets something of a sci-fi twist. Think Rabbids Kingdom Battle mixed with Super Mario Galaxy 3 and that's the style Nintendo seems to be going for.

The Mario + Rabbids - Sparks of Hope release date is 20 October.

7. Bayonetta 3

We already knew that Bayonetta 3 was set to release as a Nintendo Switch exclusive and seeing it at Nintendo Direct gave us another glimpse of the furious fighting game.

The game is set to feature three new characters - Luka, Viola, and Jeanne - and the gameplay looks as fluid as you would expect from a Bayonetta game.

We've been waiting a long time for this one, so it's great to see that the game is arriving 28 October.

8. Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe





Another remake but a very welcomed one, Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe is a version of the Wii classic and is being released to coincide with the 30th anniversary of the original Kirby.

The game looks like a full-on nostalgia blast, offering single-player and multiplayer modes. And while the game looks cute from the outside, there have been some pretty powerful features added - including a mecha suit for Kirby which has rockets, lasers and massive fists for punching. Awesome stuff!

The Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe release date is 24 February 2023.

9. Pikmin 4

It's been 10 years since Pikmin 3 was released on the Wii U, so we have been waiting a long time for a sequel. Created by the legendary Shigeru Miyamoto, Pikman is a real-time strategy and puzzle franchise (based on his own experiences of gardening apparently) and has always been a joy to play, which makes the decade in between games all the more frustrating.

Pikmin 4 is coming, though, and will launch in 2023.

10. Resident Evil Village is coming to the Switch (and some more RE games)

Resident Evil Village is finally heading to the Switch in cloud form, as well as RE7, RE2, and RE3. While you won't be able to buy real-life copies of the game, it's great to see the games heading to the cloud - but you will need an internet connection to play them.

The cloudy version of Resident Evil Village will arrive 28 October and you will be able to get the Winters’ Expansion DLC will on 2 December. Resident Evil 7, Resident Evil 2, and Resident Evil 3 will be released to the cloud later this year as well.



Plus...



That's not all, Golf is coming to Wii Sports in the form of a free update (woop), new Mario Kart DLCs are dropping soon.

The likes of Just Dance 2023, Radian Silver Gun, Lego Bricktales, Crisis Core - Final Fantasy 7 - Reunion, Sifu, Endless Dungeon, Fall Guys Season 2, Tales of Symphonia Remastered will also all be dropping on Switch this year or in 2023.

Phew!

