Best political podcasts: Stay informed with these great listens

For all the choice words you can say about the world of politics right now (and the words ‘incompetent’, ‘stressful’ and ‘maddening’ spring to mind) you can’t say it isn’t interesting. That's where our best political podcasts come in. From everything breaking down due to Brexit in the UK to Trump’s latest tweets across the pond, there’s certainly plenty to discuss and analyse.

UPDATE: Conference season may be nearly over but the issue of Brexit isn’t going anywhere any time soon (sorry). So, we’ve had a little freshen up and added The Red Box Politics Podcast. It’s a combination of political analysis, funny anecdotes and Westminster gossip. It’s one of those podcasts that always makes you feel smarter just by listening.

These 10 do a particularly stellar job of unpicking the confusing times we live in, and some of them manage to give you a few laughs along the way as an added bonus. They may not help you make total sense of the world as it stands, but perhaps it’ll all seem a little bit less mad if nothing else.

Best political podcasts 1 . The Political Party Listen now on iTunes If you care more about the people who make the decisions, and would enjoy personal anecdotes from life at Westminster, The Political Party is for you. Each month, political comedian Matt Forde meets a current member of parliament for an informal but informative chat in front of a live audience in London. Guests have represented big names of the Commons (Jess Phillips, Anna Soubry) to bigger names from parliaments past (Neil Kinnock, George Osborne). Between the main shows, there are studio-based interviews with interesting academics, journalists and activists to ensure you don't miss it too much. 2 . The Bugle Listen now on iTunes Sticking with the comedy theme, The Bugle is a longstanding satirical podcast covering the week's news. Formerly starring John Oliver, who left when his HBO commitments became too much, co-host Andy Zaltsman now has a rotating guest co-host with whom to riff on whatever is going on in the world of politics each week. Don't expect anything too serious, but do expect plenty of laughs. 3 . Reasons to be Cheerful Listen now on iTunes If you thought that Ed Miliband's presenting days would be numbered after he attempted to do a death metal scream on Radio 2, you'd be mistaken. Instead, along with co-presenter Geoff Lloyd, he now presents Reasons to be Cheerful. It's not directly related to politics as such, but its remit of exploring "big ideas" and Miliband's main job as an MP means it can't help but frequently stray into that space. The very first episodes discusses the benefits of a universal basic income and tech's monopolies, which are the big political ideas that are only just getting a belated airing in Westminster. 4 . Brexitcast Listen now on iTunes As you can imagine from the title, this podcast is about Brexit. BBC's Political Editor Laura Kuenssberg gets together with fellow BBC journalists Chris Mason, Katya Adler and Adam Fleming daily to discuss the latest goings-on surrounding Brexit. These four will go to extreme lengths to get you through the latest Brexit revelation: giving you analysis and political gossip from the back of taxis or the middle of the night depending on when the news drops. 5 . Chopper's Brexit podcast Listen now on iTunes Staying abreast of the daily twists and turns of the ongoing Brexit saga is a day job in itself. Fortunately, Chopper's Brexit podcast from The Telegraph is on hand to provide weekly insights into the latest from Westminster and Brussels. Featuring interviews of politicians and commentators, alongside analysis from the team, you'll certainly be a lot better informed of how the negotiations are going and whether any kind of end is in sight. Quick note: because this is a Telegraph podcast, expect this to be a bit more from a Leaver's perspective… 6 . The New Statesman Podcast Listen now on iTunes It's always a good sign when a podcast jumps the queue to be the one you have to listen to next and, for us, The New Statesman podcast does that every time. Fair, insightful analysis in a breezy conversational style is the order of the day, and despite the brand being firmly on the left of centre, it manages to avoid the traps of partisanship pretty effectively. It even manages to raise a couple of laughs, which is no mean feat in the current climate.

7 . Slow Burn Listen now on iTunes Slow Burn is different to every other podcast in this list. Why? Because it looks at the past, rather than the present. Slow Burn is closer to the likes of This American Life in nature, and has so far explored two huge scandals of American political history, explaining how they slowly unravelled and resolved with years of hindsight. The first season deals with Nixon and Watergate, the second focuses on Clinton and Monica Lewinsky. We just need more scandals to guarantee a third season… 8 . Remainiacs Listen now on iTunes For fully-throated Remainers who haven't let go of June 23 2016, Remainiacs is a welcome alternative to Chopper's Brexit podcast. This provides a more chaotic but thoroughly entertaining analysis of the latest twists and turns with an unapologetic Remainer twist on things. Even it's tagline is "Ho, hey: let's stay." 9 . The Red Box Politics Podcast Listen now on iTunes If you read The Times then, you'll probably enjoy this podcast. Join Red Box editor Matt Chorley as he sits down with Times columnists to give their insight on the big stories of the day. It may be dealing with complex political issues but funny anecdotes and Westminster gossip breaks up the needed analysis. If you prefer to read your news, we suggest also signing up to their newsletter. Also called Red Box, it's one of the best out there and will give you exclusive comment and analysis daily. 10 . Ways to Change the World Listen now on iTunes Channel 4's Krishnan Guru-Murthy hosts "Ways to Change the World". It's an exploration of interview subjects' beliefs on the issues of the day. Crucially for this list, those interview subjects include a lot of prominent politicians. Past guests have included Jacob Rees-Mogg, Ken Clarke, Michael Heseltine, David Lammie and Jess Phillips. The hour-long format offers a lot more than the usual five minutes the interviewees would normally be granted on TV or radio, and it leads to some revealing sentiments.

