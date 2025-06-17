Wingmen at the ready: Tinder now lets you double date

If going on a date with one person at a time fills you with social dread, brace yourself — fling-finding dating app Tinder is now letting people go on double dates. Three’s a crowd, but four’s as good a reason as any to redownload the app, eh?

The ‘Double Date’ feature will let you select up to three wingmen (or wingwomen or wingpals — we’re equal-opportunity cringe purveyors here) to pair up with.

You can then both scroll through other paired potential dates and, if one person from each side of a match swipes right, you’ll then all jump into a group chat together.

You can get started with the Double Date feature by hitting a dedicated icon in the top right of the app’s main screen, keeping your main dating profile and swipes distinct from this mega love search.

Testing the waters

Double Date has been in testing across Europe for a little while now, so there’s a chance you may have already been offered it up in a beta phase, but it’ll roll out globally to all users from July.

It’s just the latest in a long string of updates Tinder has rolled out in recent months, including the ability to rate a date, and — mega cringe — let your family and friends take control of your profile and swipe right on your behalf, should your taste in partners be so atrocious that your nearest and dearest have to have your thumbs on lockdown.

And Tinder will need every advantage it can get in the online dating world. Though it’s still the go-to platform, it’s seen rivals like Bumble and Hinge eat its dating dinner in recent years, while the social isolationism of the pandemic era saw the dating world as a whole go into a slump.

Perhaps a bit of moral support on our profiles is all we need to get out and have a slutty summer once again?