London’s most entertaining borough has officially been revealed

It feels as though barely a day goes by without some kind of study revealing one area of London or of the UK is the busiest / most expensive / most creative / loudest / nicest – insert adjective here, and you’ll be one step away from a thesis of some kind. However, there’s a reason for this, and the reason is that we lowkey love them. And keep on reading them. Not to get all psychological, but we like feeling smug that where we live is simply better than somewhere else. Which is exactly how one London borough will be feeling, earning its most recent accolade.

Londoners themselves are undoubtedly entertaining – if you count sarcasm and find passive-aggressive pedestrian behaviour entertaining, that is. When it comes to the social scene - namely bars, pubs, restaurants, cinemas, comedy clubs, open mic and scratch nights, theatres, and experiential venues - the capital gets even better, boasting numerous venues and evenings that are bound to tickle your pickle.

(Image credit: Dukas/Steve Vidler/Getty Images)

Thanks to student accommodation provider Chapter, we have a brand new ranking of the best boroughs in the city for chuckles. The survey factored in the city’s social scene, looking at a range of lifestyle factors to determine the top spots.

Swooping into the top spot was Westminster – the borough that encompasses some of the city’s most hallowed and notorious ground like Soho, Covent Garden, and Mayfair. According to the new research, Westminster is home to a whopping 740 bars, 280 pubs, and more than 70 theatres and cinemas. For anyone calculating the whole bars-per–person, firstly, we are kindred spirits, and secondly, with 10,000 permanent residents, that comes out at 35.5 per person.

The runner-up was none other than North London’s Camden – legendary for its music and arts scene, as well as its brilliant bars and proper pubs, and not forgetting its numerous comedy clubs that are littered across the local area. Specifically, it’s home to 270 bars and 160 pubs. Coming in at the bronze spot was unsurprisingly Hackney, thanks to its broad range of eateries, boozers, and ways to spend a night out, which starts as an average, quiet one on a Tuesday but ends up being anything but.

The most entertaining boroughs in London (according to Chapter):

Westminster Camden Hackney Southwark Kingston upon Thames Hammersmith and Fulham Islington Hounslow Bromley Enfield





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