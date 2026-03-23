London’s getting a brand new 5k run from the organisers of The London Marathon
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It’s no secret that Gen Z is known for swapping boozy nights out for an early night and an exercise class the next morning, and the latest announcement from The London Marathon team is only further proof. Teaming up with Friday Night Lights, The London Marathon is putting on a new 5k run across Battersea Park – and this time, there’s no ballot to enter.
Between the bright outfits, thrumming music, and sweaty people, it might not actually be too dissimilar from a club night.
In the same way people go hard on Christmas Eve before the big day, the 5k run through Battersea Park is an amuse bouche for the actual marathon, taking place on Friday 24th April, before the full-monty marathon the next day. It's sort of like a launch party for the capital’s biggest running event, but with less booze and more gels.
It’s not your average park run, kicking off at 7.45pm as the evening falls and is set to be a proper party-style activity with proper lighting, pumping music and even laser tunnels which will lead runners to the finish line. The path is all-tarmac, so you probably won't encounter any accidental tough-mudders. The event will be chip-timed with a bag drop, medals, food and drinks stands, and proper live music from a series of DJs.
Friday Night Lights are experts in party-style run clubs, having put on “big energy running festivals and events” across the country, in London, Liverpool, Southsea and Manchester. It started out in 2023 on a mission to change night outs, an actual fun run for people fed up of being hungover on Saturday mornings and reigns as the UK’s healthiest and only guilt-free night out.
Tickets are already on sale for the pre-Mara 5k, and they’re going fast, with 300 already sold. The tickets are currently retailing at £45 and can be bought online here.
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Hermione Blandford is the Content Editor for Shortlist’s social media which means you can usually find her scrolling through Instagram and calling it work, or stopping random people in the street and accosting them with a mini mic. She has previously worked in food and drink PR for brands including Johnnie Walker, Tanqueray, Gordon's, The Singleton, Lagavulin and Don Julio which means she is a self confessed expert in spicy margaritas and pints, regularly popping into the pub in the name of research.
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