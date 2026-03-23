London’s getting a brand new 5k run from the organisers of The London Marathon

It’s no secret that Gen Z is known for swapping boozy nights out for an early night and an exercise class the next morning, and the latest announcement from The London Marathon team is only further proof. Teaming up with Friday Night Lights, The London Marathon is putting on a new 5k run across Battersea Park – and this time, there’s no ballot to enter.

Between the bright outfits, thrumming music, and sweaty people, it might not actually be too dissimilar from a club night.

In the same way people go hard on Christmas Eve before the big day, the 5k run through Battersea Park is an amuse bouche for the actual marathon, taking place on Friday 24th April, before the full-monty marathon the next day. It's sort of like a launch party for the capital’s biggest running event, but with less booze and more gels.

(Image credit: Ben Stansall / Getty Images)

It’s not your average park run, kicking off at 7.45pm as the evening falls and is set to be a proper party-style activity with proper lighting, pumping music and even laser tunnels which will lead runners to the finish line. The path is all-tarmac, so you probably won't encounter any accidental tough-mudders. The event will be chip-timed with a bag drop, medals, food and drinks stands, and proper live music from a series of DJs.

Friday Night Lights are experts in party-style run clubs, having put on “big energy running festivals and events” across the country, in London, Liverpool, Southsea and Manchester. It started out in 2023 on a mission to change night outs, an actual fun run for people fed up of being hungover on Saturday mornings and reigns as the UK’s healthiest and only guilt-free night out.

Tickets are already on sale for the pre-Mara 5k, and they’re going fast, with 300 already sold. The tickets are currently retailing at £45 and can be bought online here .

Our team's favourite race-approved running gear

adidas Adidas Adizero Evo Sl £129.99 at footlocker.co.uk Inspired by the record-breaking EVO 1, the Adizero EVO SL shoes are designed for those who crave versatility in their running gear. Whether you're racing or training, they deliver a lightweight experience so you can move forwards with ease with super-light cushioning, plus energy return for next-level speed. Brooks Running Ghost 17 £135 at Brooks Running Meet the next generation of a much-loved running shoe. The men's Ghost 17 features more cushion in the heel and forefoot than before, delivering a soft yet dynamic experience.





Skip the search — follow Shortlist on Google News to get our best lists, news, features and reviews at the top of your feeds!



