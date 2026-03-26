The London Marathon could be extended to two days according to new plans

The London Marathon is a UK institution and famously more difficult to get tickets to than an Oasis reunion tour at Wembley. To remedy the number of active hopefuls who miss out on a slot, plans have been unveiled to extend the famous race to run over two days in 2027.

This change would allow the elite men’s and women’s races to take place on separate days, whilst also raising double the amount of moolah for different charities. And presumably, significantly increase the amount of money the London Marathon Foundation receives too. If the plans are approved, the race would welcome around 100,000 runners across the weekend, with 50,000 per day. Last year, more than 1.1 million people entered the public ballot for a spot so you can see why the officials are considering doubling the event.

The 2027 race would happen on both the Saturday and the Sunday, meaning the road closures would stay in place across the whole weekend, closing off areas across Greenwich and all the way up to Buckingham Palace.

(Image credit: Leon Neal / Getty Images)

Unlike the hype for flared jeans, cowboy boots, and mullets, the demand for the marathon never ceases, actually increasing year on year. Around 56,640 runners finished last year’s event which according to the organisers was a world record. A whopping £87.3 million was raised last year which was also a record for the charity event.

Speaking to The Guardian , a spokesperson for The Mayor of London said: “London is the sporting capital of the world and the Mayor looks forward to working with London Marathon and partners to consider if it might be possible to host an event that will run across two days next year.”

So watch this space, and maybe start up that training plan, again…





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