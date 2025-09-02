TonerBox is an entire home gym in a box designed for compact living spaces

Autumn might be one of the few periods in the year which isn’t dominated by some kind of diet messaging, as the dreaded “beach body” slinks into the distance - probably clutching a Mars bar and some kind of Pumpkin Spiced drink which is at least fifty per cent whipped cream. But whilst diet culture isn’t welcome any time of the year, nifty fitness equipment with a cool design is always going to get our attention.

Toner is a new-on-the-scene company who have designed the coolest, sleekest at-home equipment gear we’ve ever seen — the TonerBox. No clunky benches or barbells over here, no trademark ugly black rubber cladding, no gear taking up more space than even exists in your London box room.

The TonerBox instead is beautifully designed and seriously compact; the whole idea is that when folded, it only takes up a mere corner (W49 x H48.5 x D38 cm) of your chosen room and blends in seamlessly with its surroundings (aka, the IKEA-tastic neutral living room)

(Image credit: Toner)

But, it’s definitely not falling under the style over substance category either; when unfolded, the box becomes a toner bench (35cm high), a weight rack, weight plates (up to 37kg) and Olympic bars and collars. All this gear means that you can do bodyweight training, core and stability workouts, mobility and balance and plyometric training. That includes strength training like: squats, deadlifts, shoulder presses, chest presses, rows, bicep curls, tricep extensions, push-ups, dips, planks, leg raises, crunches, yoga flows, static holds, HIIT, circuits, jump squats, box jumps, glute bridges - almost anything, pretty much. Basically, with one of these, you have zero excuse not to work out.

(Image credit: Toner)

Forget the days of assembling flatpack furniture, as the TonerBox doesn’t require any tools or fussy arrangement, just unfold and go. And if you’re worried about it snapping and breaking under your weight as you attempt a box jump (as every Brit would), it supports up to 150kg of user weight, so you’ll be covered. Plus, it’s built with a reinforced aluminium frame and non-slip feet so it stays in place even during high-impact workouts. And according to the team, it doesn’t make any noise when in use either — unlike when your partner tries to pick you up.

The box includes:

﻿﻿Toner bench

﻿﻿Weight rack

﻿﻿4x 5 kg rubber bumper weight plates

﻿﻿4x 2.5 kg rubber bumper weight plates

﻿﻿4x 1,25 kg rubber bumper weight plates

﻿﻿4x 0.5 kg rubber bumper weight plates

﻿﻿2x olympic dumbbell bars

﻿﻿4x quick release collars

﻿﻿3x resistance bands (5, 10 and 15 kg)

﻿﻿5mm exercise mat

Hold that cheque book though — it's not on sale yet, as the TonerBox is going through a final prototype development stage before going into mass production. However, you can sign up via its site to receive updates and exclusive early bird access.

So, if you feel like the thing that’s really holding you back from exercising is your at-home gear, but also don’t have room for a full-blown home gym, this could be your answer. Or at least, it will look cute and be an ideal spot to rest your coffee and book on.