A new outdoor gym in Croydon is honouring the man behind Darth Vader's mask
Fitness for the Empire
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A new outdoor gym has landed in south London, and for once it actually feels like a community win rather than a box-ticking exercise.
Instead of being named after a sponsor or quietly dropped into a park with zero fanfare, this one’s been given a bit of thought, with the newly-christened David Prowse Gym (a nod to the man who physically embodied Darth Vader in the original Star Wars trilogy) in Croydon's Addiscombe Recreation Ground.
The space is free to use and designed with actual people in mind. We’re talking a proper callisthenics setup — bars, frames, and enough variety to cover anything from beginner-level hangs to full-on workouts, rather than the token bit of kit you see gathering rust in the corner of most parks.
Crucially, it’s been shaped with input from locals too, including Croydon Callisthenics, who’ve helped make sure it’s accessible for all levels rather than just the already-gym-obsessed.
Prowse wasn’t just “the guy in the suit” either; a bodybuilder, he spent decades in the Croydon area promoting fitness, health, and community engagement. For a lot of people in the UK, he was just as recognisable as the Green Cross Code Man, as he was a sci-fi icon.
The timing is a nice touch as well. It officially opens on May the 4th, Star Wars Day, which could’ve felt a bit gimmicky, but here it lands quite well given the link.
A post shared by Jason Perry - Mayor of Croydon (@jasonforcroydon)
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This new space is also part of a broader investment into parks, funded in part by the government’s UK Shared Prosperity Fund, that’s already seen ten new playgrounds delivered in the past two years, with more on the way, plus plans for additional outdoor gyms across parks like South Norwood Lakes and Upper Norwood Recreation Ground.
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The result is a useful addition to the area, and a tribute that feels earned rather than forced, which, let’s be honest, isn’t always the case with these things.
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Morgan got his start in writing by talking about his passion for gaming. He worked for sites like VideoGamer and GGRecon, knocking out guides, writing news, and conducting interviews before a brief stint as RealSport101's Managing Editor. He then went on to freelance for Radio Times before joining Shortlist as a staff writer. Morgan is still passionate about gaming and keeping up with the latest trends, but he also loves exploring his other interests, including grimy bars, soppy films, and wavey garms. All of which will undoubtedly come up at some point over a pint.
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