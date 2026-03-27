This new bar snack from one London spot might take the title for the UK's poshest crisp
Not your average Cheese n Onion
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London is home to a plethora of silly-level posh things – homes, pints, nepo babies. In fact, go into a wine bar or some kind of upmarket bar, and you’ll probably already be bracing yourself for a good £30 reduction in your bank balance. Thanks to Caviar House & Prunier in Piccadilly, London’s bougie bar snack game just got raised, again.
Given the name of the establishment, it might not come as a surprise that it’s one of your finer establishments – and that it will be serving up caviar. The latest offering is Caviar & Crisps, a plate of - you guessed it - caviar and crisps. Priced at a mere £50, the dish uses 30g of the brand’s own farmed caviar (Prunier) and hand-cooked chips – creme fraiche optional.
Apparently, it’s all about spontaneous luxury, which guests at either its flagship store in Piccadilly or at its seafood bar in Selfridges will enjoy. According to the team, it works “precisely because it’s unexpected” because “nobody anticipates caviar when they order bar snacks.” Best paired with premium champagne, obviously.
And if you’re thinking that it sounds lovely, just not quite filling enough, then praise be, as the spectacular spot also offers a new Caviar Baked Potato – a natural pairing, obviously. Levelling up from your average (but not to be knocked) beans and cheese, the carby offering consists of a twice-baked potato, topped with 30g of Prunier caviar, and that’s about it, other than an optional side of what looks like creme fraiche and chives – priced at £75.
If you fancy dipping your taste buds into the world of luxury, both will be served up at Caviar House & Prunier’s Piccadilly store and Selfridge’s bar.
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Hermione Blandford is the Content Editor for Shortlist’s social media which means you can usually find her scrolling through Instagram and calling it work, or stopping random people in the street and accosting them with a mini mic. She has previously worked in food and drink PR for brands including Johnnie Walker, Tanqueray, Gordon's, The Singleton, Lagavulin and Don Julio which means she is a self confessed expert in spicy margaritas and pints, regularly popping into the pub in the name of research.
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