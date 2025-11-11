It’s time to get your royal Christmas shopping on at Buckingham Palace’s pop-up

Forget the Christmas markets or your average high-street shopping sprees, Buckingham Palace is about to give you a royal Christmas shopping experience like no other. Buckingham Palace is opening its first-ever Christmas pop-up shop this Friday, 14th of November.

If you’re imagining a posh little gift shop tucked away in the corner of the palace, think again. This is a full-on festive takeover, and it’s happening in the Royal Mews, no less. That’s right: a pop-up inside one of the most famous royal buildings in the world. They say it's very exclusive, but no, you don’t need to be royalty to walk through the doors (though it wouldn’t hurt, right?).

Once you step inside, prepare to be whisked away into a Christmas wonderland, where everything is so regal it might just make you feel like you should be waving from a balcony. We're talking bespoke ornaments, royal-approved chinaware, luxurious chocolates, and trinkets so classy they practically scream "I'm related to the Queen." Whether you're hunting for a cheeky stocking filler or going all out with a gift that says, "I’ve got taste...and money," this is where you’ll find it.

This pop-up is a celebration of centuries-old royal traditions, if you're into that type of thing, so you can expect a touch of old-world charm mixed with plenty of glitz and glamour.

The Christmas Pop-Up runs from 14th of November, 2025, to January 5, 2026, so you’ve got plenty of time to swing by. But don't sleep on it, we all know how people feel if you're caught queue jumping at a royal affair.

If you can't wait to get your hands on these royal gifts, you can shop the collection online too (so you can pretend you’re one of the royals, even if you’re just at home in your PJs).





Skip the search — follow Shortlist on Google News to get our best lists, news, features and reviews at the top of your feeds!



