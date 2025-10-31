Move over quiz nights, this London Pub has just launched a men’s only florist workshop to help guys get creative with their mates
Channel your inner Jeremy Allen White
Pints, darts, footie, pub. The common denominator? All typical pastimes that herald the start of men hanging out with their mates. But if you’ve ever wanted to channel your inner golden retriever boyfriend energy - or simply wanted to get a little bit crafty with your friends, Interflora may have devised exactly what you needed.
The online florist company is hosting a men-only workshop series - Petals at the Pub - at The Fox Pub in Shoreditch across November. The sessions are 90-minutes long, and completely free, designed to help guys connect with their mates in a more creative and relaxed setting, complete with complimentary drinks and sharing bites.
If your only floristry experience to date is decorating the Christmas tree, or perhaps dabbling in a daisy chain back in the glory days of primary school, then fear not, as all the sessions are being led by Jamie Christopher, a local Interflora florist. Christopher will guide all guests through a laid-back introduction to flower arranging, no experience required - just maybe leave any serious hayfever suffers behind. The sessions run from 18.30-20.00 and are free to attend, but you have to book in advance at interflora.co.uk to make sure you reserve your spot.
The sessions come as part of the UK’s growing trend for more creative and varied social gatherings, with a lot of men opting for an activity based catch-up rather than just heading to the pub. According to stats, almost a quarter men feel they can opening up more whilst doing an activity, and what's nicer than leaving an evening with a lovely bunch of flowers?
The sessions are running on the 4th, 11th, and 18th November, so grab your mates, and head over to Shoreditch for a seriously wholesome evening.
Get exclusive shortlists, celebrity interviews and the best deals on the products you care about, straight to your inbox.
Hermione Blandford is the Content Editor for Shortlist’s social media which means you can usually find her scrolling through Instagram and calling it work, or stopping random people in the street and accosting them with a mini mic. She has previously worked in food and drink PR for brands including Johnnie Walker, Tanqueray, Gordon's, The Singleton, Lagavulin and Don Julio which means she is a self confessed expert in spicy margaritas and pints, regularly popping into the pub in the name of research.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
Koestler Arts’ Night Owls and Abstractions: A stunning new exhibition that challenges preconceptions about art and the criminal justice system
How imagination thrives behind bars
-
London’s tube-themed restaurant just dropped a new Latin American menu
All aboard
-
Fan favourite Green Michelin starred restaurant is heading to central London in new expansion plans
Time to tuck in
-
Michelin has officially crowned London’s most luxurious hotels for 2025
Opulent stays in the Big Smoke
-
Battersea's new playground? The Thieves bar brings chaos, cabaret and cocktails to South London
More Thieves, more fun
-
A wine bar is coming to this iconic London landmark
Definitely born within the sound of the Bow Bell
-
America’s coolest Taco Spot is officially heading to London - and it’s serving up a Fish n Chips Taco
It's what everyone is taco-ing about
-
G-A-Y Bar is closing – Soho just got a lot less fun
Noho Soho