Move over quiz nights, this London Pub has just launched a men’s only florist workshop to help guys get creative with their mates

Pints, darts, footie, pub. The common denominator? All typical pastimes that herald the start of men hanging out with their mates. But if you’ve ever wanted to channel your inner golden retriever boyfriend energy - or simply wanted to get a little bit crafty with your friends, Interflora may have devised exactly what you needed.

The online florist company is hosting a men-only workshop series - Petals at the Pub - at The Fox Pub in Shoreditch across November. The sessions are 90-minutes long, and completely free, designed to help guys connect with their mates in a more creative and relaxed setting, complete with complimentary drinks and sharing bites.

If your only floristry experience to date is decorating the Christmas tree, or perhaps dabbling in a daisy chain back in the glory days of primary school, then fear not, as all the sessions are being led by Jamie Christopher, a local Interflora florist. Christopher will guide all guests through a laid-back introduction to flower arranging, no experience required - just maybe leave any serious hayfever suffers behind. The sessions run from 18.30-20.00 and are free to attend, but you have to book in advance at interflora.co.uk to make sure you reserve your spot.

(Image credit: Interflora)

The sessions come as part of the UK’s growing trend for more creative and varied social gatherings, with a lot of men opting for an activity based catch-up rather than just heading to the pub. According to stats, almost a quarter men feel they can opening up more whilst doing an activity, and what's nicer than leaving an evening with a lovely bunch of flowers?

The sessions are running on the 4th, 11th, and 18th November, so grab your mates, and head over to Shoreditch for a seriously wholesome evening.