Santa’s swapping his sleigh for a steam train

Forget the sleigh bells, this Christmas, it’s all about the sound of the whistle. Santa’s trading in his trusty reindeer for a gleaming vintage locomotive as the Santa Steam Express returns to London Victoria next month, offering festive rail journeys through south London that look straight out of a Christmas movie.

Run by heritage rail company Steam Dreams Rail Co., the 1940s-style steam train will be making a triumphant return for two days only, Saturday 20 December and Monday 22 December, with multiple 90-minute trips setting off at 9.15am, 11.45am, 3.15pm and 5.15pm.

Expect a fully decked-out carriage scene: think twinkling fairy lights, garlands, and the faint scent of mince pies mingling with that nostalgic puff of coal smoke. It’s the kind of setting that would make even the Grinch loosen his scarf.

Once aboard, Santa himself will wander the carriages with his troupe of elves, chatting with families, handing out gifts and posing for photos like the seasoned pro he is. There’s live entertainment too, singalongs, storytelling and enough festive energy to make the North Pole jealous.

Every child on board gets a proper present, an activity sheet, a snack and a drink, while adults are treated to tea or coffee and, of course, a mince pie (because it wouldn’t be Christmas otherwise).

Ticket-wise, there are a few ways to join the fun. Coach Class starts at £55 and is great for families of four or eight, while Club Class tickets start at £75 for smaller groups who fancy a bit more comfort. If you’re in full ‘Christmas movie main character’ mode, you can even book a private compartment for up to six people from £600, perfect for your own personal Polar Express moment.

The train glides on a scenic loop through south London, giving passengers a rare glimpse of the city in full winter mode, all while wrapped in the warmth of heritage luxury. Steam Dreams have been running these seasonal trips for years, and they’ve built a bit of a cult following with last year's rides selling out in no time.

It’s a chance to swap the chaos of Oxford Street shopping for a slower, more magical kind of Christmas experience, one that comes with hot drinks, vintage upholstery and a genuine sense of wonder. The Santa Steam Express might just be the capital’s most charming festive tradition you didn’t know you needed.

Tickets are available now. You can book directly through Steam Dreams’ website, just don’t hang around.





