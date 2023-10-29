Lewis Hamilton's non-alcohol agave ‘spirit’ gets the green light

Seven-time Formula 1 World Champion Sir Lewis Hamilton has his sights set on an entirely different kind of record.

Doing right by the rules of the road, the British driver - and more recently entrepreneur, looks set to take on the drinks business courtesy of his new non-alcoholic agave 'spirit' Almave.

Proving that life really is all about balance, Hamilton - whose spirit of choice is tequila, has teamed up with Mexican spirits group Casa Lumbre for the release.

Explaining his desire to launch a non-alcoholic alternative that channeled the delightful notes served up by the Blue Webber Agave plant, Almave comes in two rather unique expressions.

While Almave Ámbar Distilled Non-Alcoholic Blue Agave Spirit has been created for sipping just like its alcoholic counterpart, Almave Blanco Distilled Non-Alcoholic Blue Agave Spirit has been designed with mixing in mind.

Claiming that non-alcoholic alternatives allow him to "live a busy life without restraint", the star

“I’m excited to introduce people to Almave – it’s a project I’ve been working on for a long time with Casa Lumbre,” said Hamilton.

“There’s a huge appetite for quality alternatives for those times when people don’t want to drink alcohol but also don’t want to compromise on flavour, which is why it was important that our product includes agave to reflect the taste of conventional Tequila."

The non-alcoholic alternative is created in a similar way to Tequila, using the very same raw materials but skipping the all important fermentation process.

As such, the final product can't legally be defined as tequila, but the team notes you can expect the same distinctive flavour you'd expect from similar alcoholic-based agave products.



The venture follows Casa Lumbre's successful tequila venture with rockstar Lenny Kravitz, with this latest no-low concept aligning with the F1 star's clean lifestyle.





“I think it tastes amazing and what we have created is unlike anything else on the market, so I can’t wait to see what you all think,” Hamilton adds.

With the sipping expression, Almave Ámbar, available for £34 per 700ml bottle (the UK price is yet to be determined), the mixing alternative, Almave Blanco, will come in at £34 per 700ml.

Containing just 20 kcal per 20ml serve, it's a pretty sweet low-cal alternative to high ABV spirits.

Available to buy from the Almave website now, the spirit looks to hit retailers worldwide in 2024.