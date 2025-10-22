We nearly got a Kylo Ren Star Wars film — directed by Steven Soderbergh

More potential Star Wars movies get scrapped than are actually made, but this one caught our attention: Adam Driver wanted to make one with Steven Soderbergh.

In a recent interview with Associated Press, the Star Wars star talked about how he wanted to do another movie within the franchise.

“I always was interested in doing another Star Wars,” Driver said.

“I had been talking about doing another one since 2021. Kathleen [Kennedy] had reached out. I always said: with a great director and a great story, I’d be there in a second. I loved that character and loved playing him.”

Adam Driver of course played Kylo Ren, and did a bang-up job in the most recent trilogy of movies, perhaps the highlight of them all.

Force (ghosting) it?

His pitch was a film that would take place after the events of 2019’s somewhat disastrous The Rise of Skywalker. And it would be about the character Ren was before he turned to the dark side, Ben Solo.

“We presented the script to Lucasfilm. They loved the idea. They totally understood our angle and why we were doing it,” says Driver. However, the whole project was given the kibosh by Disney CEO Bob Iger.

Most newsletters are rubbish. Ours isn't. Get exclusive shortlists, celebrity interviews and the best deals on the products you care about, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“We took it to Bob Iger and Alan Bergman and they said no. They didn’t see how Ben Solo was alive. And that was that.”

Alan Bergman is Disney Entertainment’s co-chairman.

“It was called The Hunt for Ben Solo and it was really cool,” says Driver. The Hunt for Ben Solo had a script written by Scott Z. Burns, whose credits feature a bunch of Soderbergh projects including The Laundromat, Side Effects and Contagion.

Adam Driver says it “one of the coolest [bleeping] scripts I had ever been a part of.”

Soderbergh, who is yet to properly work within Star Wars, even released a statement about the project, saying “I really enjoyed making the movie in my head. I’m just sorry the fans won’t get to see it.”

It’s almost as if Driver and Soderbergh are poking to see the reaction they can stir from fans who would rather see The Hunt for Ben Solo than The Mandalorian and Grogu. Its recent trailer did not get the best reception from the YouTube commentariat. That next Star Wars film is coming on May 22nd, 2026.

The Mandalorian and Grogu | Official Trailer | In Theaters May 22, 2026 - YouTube Watch On

“It is no more, so I can finally talk about it,” says Driver of the cancelled project.

Soderbergh’s most recent film is black comedy The Christophers, which following a showing at the Toronto International Film Festival was picked up by Neon, for global distribution. It stars Ian McKellen, Michaela Coel, Jessica Gunning and — off-putting to some — James Corden. We hope to see it get a UK release some time next year.