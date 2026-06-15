Space-themed VR experience opens in London this week

Looking for a different kind of diversion in London this summer? A new VR experience is opening up this very week.

From 18th June you can try out Space Explorers: The ISS Experience. A ticket gets you access to 40-minute VR session, which takes place at Eclipso in Camden. It’s an immersive VR space nearby Camden Town Tube station.

“Travel 250 miles above Earth into the International Space Station (ISS) and discover what daily life in space is truly like. Walk alongside astronauts, admire breathtaking views of our planet and experience the vast immensity of the universe through spectacular footage filmed in space,” is the pitch.

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It lasts around 40 minutes and — as the official description suggests — is a free-roaming experience. This is what’s tricky to recreate with at-home VR. Most of us just don’t have the living space to really do justice to these immersive experiences.

Tickets cost £34 for adults, plus a 50p booking fee. Kids’ tickets are £25 a pop. Or you can book as a family of four for £25 a ticket. And it’s suitable for children aged eight and up.

We will throw out a little warning here, though. While we fully expect Space Explorers: The ISS Experience to be an awesome thing to… experience, particularly if you don’t have all that many VR hours under your belt, you can actually try out something similar at home.

If you have a Meta Quest headset, Space Explorers Ultimate Edition offers similar content, also produced by Felix & Paul Studios. However, this stuff is regarded by many as some of the best content put out in VR.

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You can currently book a slot for the Space Explorers: The ISS Experience up until September 2026. And it’s one of three experiences on offer at Eclipso London.

The others are Colosseum, the Legendary Arena, which renders the famous Roman arena in video game-like 3D. Or there’s Titanic, Echoes from the Past, which takes you aboard a rendered version of the ill-fated ship.

They are both a little cheaper than Space Explorers: The ISS Experience at £26 for an adult ticket. But they are a little shorter too, running to 30-35 minutes.





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