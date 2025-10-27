From Hollywood stars and sneak peeks at next-gen games to jaw dropping cosplay and a Lego Batmobile fit for Bruce Wayne himself, MCM London Comic Con this weekend once again proved it’s the ultimate playground for pop culture fans. Between the lightsabers, the Lego and the lycra, if you’ve seen it on screen - chances are you could find it in real life here.

Taking over the ExCeL, this year’s event had everything: record-breaking moments, celebrity meet-and-greets, gaming reveals, character combos we simply can’t unsee and enough mindblowing anime to power an entire Crunchyroll season. Oh, and special shout out to music from the UK’s premiere Shrek tribute band, “The Ogretones”.

Whether you came for the comics, the collectibles, or just to live your main character fantasy for the weekend, here are 10 of the coolest things we saw at MCM London Comic Con 2025…

(Image credit: Tim P. Whitby via Getty Images)

1. From Hawkins to The Boys, the stars were out in force

Hollywood’s finest genre stars were out in force this weekend - from Stranger Things star Joseph Quinn, to Predator: Bad Lands Elle Fanning, the cast of Sonic The Hedgehog, The Boys’ Karl Urban, and The Last of Us’ Joel voice actor Troy Baker, who even took to the stage for a live music set, ‘Songs: for Joel’- all inspired by The Last of Us.

And of course, no party is complete without McLovin himself, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, to talk all things Superbad and Kick-Ass. The stars took to the main stage to share their behind-the-scenes takes, answer fan questions and take part in exclusive meet and greets with fans.

2. World Records were smashed

No, not just for how many Funkos we hauled home, or for how many Spider-Men we spotted. At MCM London this weekend, The Boys stars Karl Urban, Karen Fukuhara, Laz Alonso, and Tomer Capone were surprised by the official Guinness World Records team, who honored the Prime Video show with special awards for The Most In-Demand Action-Adventure TV show and The Most In-Demand Superhero TV Show.

The hit series is gearing up for its fifth and final season in 2026, with spinoff Gen V’s recent season finale recently setting up the same-universe show for an epic final showdown.

(Image credit: Future)

3. Cosplay stole the show

Perhaps the biggest draw of the whole show wasn’t on stage at all - but walking the show floor itself. It wouldn’t be Comic Con without mind-blowing cosplay - and MCM London’s gave us the most impressive yet. With an incredible turnout, you couldn’t move for game, comic and movie icons brought to life with stunning accuracy. From meticulously crafted video game transformations to screen perfect anime, via inflatable dinosaurs, the creativity on show was next level.

The ExCel became a living, breathing multiverse of pop culture - and the dancefloor of the nearest bar became a real life Mos Eisley Cantina after hours. Seeing Terrifer’s Art the Clown busting moves with the characters from Monster High is an image we’ll never be able to unsee.

(Image credit: Future)

4. The Excel was transformed into a gamer’s paradise

Gaming at MCM Comic Con London this year was a full on playground for fans. Hands-on demos stole the show, with gamers queuing up to try out the UK first look of Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight - and the buzz was real thanks to a massive social party of the new Jackbox Party Pack 11 that anyone could join in. Add in some hands-on playtime with the new chilling Little Nightmares II and there was something for every kind of gamer here.

Elsewhere, gamers got an exciting glimpse at the upcoming James Bond origin game 007 First Light, with an exclusive panel with its developers, while the huge ‘Rainbow Rampage’ Rainbow Six tournament with some of the very best players in the continent brought some serious esports excitement to the arena.

(Image credit: Future)

5. Your own authentic Star Wars Death Trooper helmet

Do you own your own life-size Star Wars Death Trooper helmet? Are you in need of a life-size Star Wars Death Trooper helmet? Then you’re in luck, because you too can possess your own life-size Star Wars Death Trooper helmet - as shown off by Hasbro at MCM London. These glorious pieces are primed to take pride of place on your mantle - and they’re brand new, launching this autumn.

If you’re after something a little easier to play with, the new line of retro reproduction original figures, Star Wars The Vintage Collection are also a delight. On our Christmas list are Han Solo and the fluffy Bantha, both also new for Christmas.

6. Pick up one of the most expensive comics in the world

How about a priceless pop culture artefact to add to your collection? This weekend, you could snap up a copy of Marvel Comics’ Amazing Fantasy number 15, from 1962 - and better known as the first ever appearance of Spider-Man.

A mint condition of this iconic tome is worth more than £1 million - and this mid-grade one was available to pick up right from the show floor. Heck, even being in the presence of such a legendary book was enough to get any comic fan’s Spidey senses tingling.

(Image credit: Future)

7. Anime dreams come true

Anime’s bigger than ever - and that was certainly true at MCM London. Whether your taste is more One Piece, Full Metal Alchemist or Chainsaw Man, MCM London was a haven for Japanese pop culture fans. That included special panel talks with the cast and creators of huge anime series like Demon Slayer and Netflix’s Castlevania: Nocturne as they answered fan’s burning questions, the chance to meet your favourite voice actors from shows like Dragonball for autographs, and halls and halls worth of fan experiences like no other.

On the show floor, fans could take part in Crunchyroll’s epic giant anime game of Guess Who?, or test their own superhero skills with a special One Punch Man arcade punch bag - and of course, get a selfie with a gigantic Gundam. For K-Pop and J-Pop fans, the Pop Asia area at MCM London was where the party was at - with idol shows, impressive dance performances, and live bands playing anime tunes all weekend long. K Pop Demon Hunters, eat your heart out.

Elsewhere a huge Bandai Gachapon area gave way to wall upon wall of capsule vending machines full of collectibles - a dream for blind bag enthusiasts and a nightmare for collective bank balances.

(Image credit: Future)

8. Holy Lego, Batman! A 1966 Batmobile in bricks

Holy smokes, Batman! Comic-fan Lego collectors would have a hard time keeping away from the collectibles on offer at the Lego stand at MCM London, with brick beauties including Mario Kart and Minecraft sets all on display (and a lifesize Lego Mario Kart photo opp, naturally). But, our pick of the bunch was this blocky interpretation of the 1966 Batmobile.

(Image credit: Future)

9. Comic book wrestling in real life

Comic-worthy Kapows, Smacks and Wallops delighted cheering crowds in real life - not on a comic page, but in the form of a weekend of totally bonkers wrestling matches, complete with full-size wrestling ring with United Kingdom Pro Wrestling - even at one point hosting a dramatic thumb wrestling match in the ring. Taking some time out of panels to enjoy two huge fellas crashing each other off the turnbuckles and smacking down? Now that’s entertainment.

(Image credit: Future)

10. Go retro with the Atari 2600+ Pacman Edition

Now this is one of the coolest gaming gadgets we’ve seen in a long time. This Atari 2600+ Pacman edition is a faithful modern reproduction of the legendary Seventies console - but with all the mod cons of HDMI and USB ports, and a handy wireless joystick.

Decked out in Pac-Man yellow and coming complete with a retro Pac-Man cartridge you slot into the console, it also has original cartridge support - so you can play with any Atari 2600+ game, original or re-released. The reproduction retro console is also available in original-style wood grain - a beautiful addition to any classic gamer’s front room. If you couldn’t make it to their retro-themed stand at Comic Con, it’s also available to buy now. Who needs 4K?

- MCM Birmingham Comic Con will take place 28-30 November 2025, and MCM London Comic Con will return 22-24 May 2026. More info at mcmcomiccon.com