Zendaya and Robert Pattinson are teaming up for A24’s next big rom-com: The Drama
In it for the drama
It’s official: Zendaya and Robert Pattinson are heading to the altar, sort of. A24 has confirmed that The Drama, its starry new romantic comedy, will land in cinemas on April 3, 2026. Written and directed by Dream Scenario’s Kristoffer Borgli, the film marks his second collaboration with A24, and one of the studio’s most anticipated releases yet.
Details about the plot are being tightly guarded (classic A24 move), but here’s what’s known: Zendaya and Pattinson play a couple whose relationship takes an unexpected turn just before their wedding day. The film’s title and the secrecy around it suggest we should expect something more layered than your average rom-com.
The project boasts a serious pedigree behind the camera, too. It’s produced by Hereditary and Midsommar duo Ari Aster and Lars Knudsen under their Square Peg banner, alongside Borgli and Tyler Campellone for Dilemma Films. Also on board are Alana Haim, Mamoudou Athie, and Hailey Gates, rounding out a cast that feels tailor-made for indie-cool prestige.
April 2026’s release date will see The Drama go head-to-head with The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, an unexpected but strangely perfect bit of counterprogramming. Think emotional depth and awkward tenderness versus, well, a jumping plumber in space.
For both leads, The Drama caps off a blockbuster run. Zendaya is currently filming season three of Euphoria, set to return after years of delays, and will reprise her role as MJ in Spider-Man: Brand New Day. She’s also starring in Christopher Nolan’s upcoming The Odyssey alongside Tom Holland, her real-life partner and frequent co-star.
Pattinson, meanwhile, continues his streak of fascinating choices, from The Batman to Good Time and beyond. He’ll next appear in Die, My Love with Jennifer Lawrence before shooting The Batman: Part II in Spring 2026.
With Borgli’s sharp writing, A24’s distinctive touch, and two of Hollywood’s most magnetic stars, The Drama is shaping up to be next year’s most intriguing love story, one that promises to be as strange, stylish, and unpredictable as its leads.
Morgan got his start in writing by talking about his passion for gaming. He worked for sites like VideoGamer and GGRecon, knocking out guides, writing news, and conducting interviews before a brief stint as RealSport101's Managing Editor. He then went on to freelance for Radio Times before joining Shortlist as a staff writer. Morgan is still passionate about gaming and keeping up with the latest trends, but he also loves exploring his other interests, including grimy bars, soppy films, and wavey garms. All of which will undoubtedly come up at some point over a pint.
