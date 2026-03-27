The Xbox Partner Showcase flew under the radar — but these 6 games stood out

It’s been a slightly strange time for Xbox. With Phil Spencer stepping down and the company entering a new chapter, there’s a sense that the brand is quietly recalibrating rather than going all-out for attention.

That made this latest Partner Showcase feel pretty on-brand, a low-key, no-frills presentation that was never really about headline moments or viral reveals, but more about keeping the wheels turning.

That’s also the nature of a partner showcase. You’re not getting the big first-party swings here, – no Fable, no Forza, no big exclusives meant to define the year. Instead, this is where Xbox hands the spotlight to third-party studios and upcoming projects that fill out the gaps between those tentpole releases. It’s a slower burn, but an important one, especially at a time when consistency probably matters more than noise.

While this one largely flew under the radar, there were still a few games that managed to cut through, so here are the most important announcements from the night.

6. Hades 2 finally comes to Xbox

Hades II - Xbox & PlayStation Trailer (Coming April 14th!) - YouTube Watch On

Hades 2 finally makes its way to Xbox this April, bringing one of the most best roguelikes in recent years to a new audience. The second game in the series builds on everything that made the original work, fast combat, tight loops, and that addictive “one more run” feel. This isn’t a reveal as much as it is a long-overdue arrival but it finally arrives on Xbox and Game Pass on the 14th of April.

Super Meat Boy 3D - Release Date Announcement Trailer | Xbox Partner Preview 2026 - YouTube Watch On

Super Meat Boy 3D is doing exactly what the name suggests taking one of the most notoriously difficult platformers and throwing it into 3D. It’s a bold move, but one that could pay off if it keeps the same level of precision and challenge that made the original so memorable. With a release date set for the 31st of March this is the one you won’t have to wait around for.

4. Alien Deathstorm

Alien Deathstorm - Reveal Trailer | Xbox Partner Preview 2026 - YouTube Watch On

From the team behind Atomfall and Sniper Elite, Alien Deathstorm leans hard into chaos. Think hostile planets, violent mega-storms, and swarms of aliens all trying to ruin your day. It’s gritty, it’s loud, and it looks like exactly the kind of sci-fi shooter that can scratch an itch Dead Space fans have had for years. One to keep an eye on ahead of its 2027 launch.

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3. Artificial Detective

Artificial Detective - Official Reveal Trailer | Xbox Partner Preview 2026 - YouTube Watch On

The final reveal of the show, and arguably the most intriguing. Artificial Detective is a slick-looking game from debut studio Vivix, putting you in the shoes (circuits?) of a robot detective in a city overrun by rogue machines.

It’s got a bit of everything, combat, survival, investigation, plus a human companion and a robot dog for good measure. Visually, it’s doing a lot, and if it can match that style with substance, this will certainly be worth getting excited about when it lands in 2027.

2. The Eternal Life of Goldman

The Eternal Life of Goldman - Xbox Game Pass and Demo Reveal Trailer | Xbox Partner Preview 2026 - YouTube Watch On

The Eternal Life of Goldman continues to look quietly excellent. Its hand-drawn art style gives it a distinctive feel, while the premise, an old man setting off on an unlikely adventure, keeps it grounded in something a bit more character-driven.

There’s a demo available now, and with a Game Pass launch confirmed, this has all the makings of a sleeper hit that builds momentum over time rather than exploding out of the gate. The Eternal Life of Goldman is set to release later this year.

1. Stranger Than Heaven

STRANGER THAN HEAVEN | Five Eras Reveal Trailer | Xbox Partner Preview 2026 - YouTube Watch On

Probably the most ambitious thing shown, even if it’s still a bit of a mystery. Stranger Than Heaven from the Like a Dragon team spans multiple time periods and cities, promising a sweeping, era-hopping story.

The latest footage didn’t give everything away, but there’s enough there, open-world structure, real-time combat, that signature RGG feel, to suggest this could be a big one when it finally lands. There's still no release date, but given how much of the game has now been shown, hopefully we'll get one soon.

You can check out the full showcase below:

[4K] Xbox Partner Preview | March 2026 - YouTube Watch On





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