Super Mario Galaxy: The Movie revealed: 5 things we already know

The moustached plumber is back in action on the big screen this time, taking his adventures to the stars. After the massive success of The Super Mario Bros. Movie, which proved to be one of 2023's most successful films, we’re all set for the follow-up, titled The Super Mario Galaxy Movie. Here's its first teaser trailer:

The film will be part of Mario’s 40th birthday celebration, and what a treat for fans, new and old. After watching the announcement, here’s everything there is to know so far about Mario’s next big screen adventure.

1. We have more than a name, we also have a release month

We’ve been waiting for this, and now it’s official: the sequel to the record-breaking hit will be called The Super Mario Galaxy Movie. Set to release in April, 2026, the movie will be the centrepiece of Mario’s 40th anniversary celebrations. And if the first film’s $1.36 billion at the box office is anything to go by, you can bet this one’s going to be huge.

2. A glimpse of a teaser that has us buzzing

The teaser dropped during Nintendo Direct, and it left us wanting more. It shows Mario chilling under a tree, catching some Z's with Princess Peach’s castle in the distance.

The camera zooms up into space, accompanied by music from Super Mario Galaxy a pretty clear hint of the intergalactic direction we’re headed. Plus, eagle-eyed fans would have spotted some familiar faces: Monty Mole, Cheep Cheep, and even a Luma (that cute little star from the games this new movie is based on).

Not much else is revealed, but it’s clear that the galaxy theme is front and centre with Mario heading to space. For fans, the original Super Mario Galaxy game is still considered arguably Mario's finest adventure, so there's loads of great stuff to mine for a cinematic adaptation.

3. The dream team cast is back

Get ready to hear the voices of Mario, Luigi, Peach, and Bowser once more. The Super Mario Galaxy Movie will feature (most of) the same all-star cast as the first film. That means Chris Pratt is back as Mario, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Charlie Day as Luigi, and Jack Black as Bowser.

Even Keegan-Michael Key will reprise his role as Toad, and Kevin Michael Richardson returns as Kamek. However, there’s one notable omission: Seth Rogen’s Donkey Kong wasn’t mentioned.

Who knows, but rumour has it he's about to go off on his own big-screen adventure after the success of Donkey Kong Bananza.

4. The Super Mario Galaxy love-in includes games

The release of The Super Mario Galaxy Movie will coincide with Mario’s 40th anniversary, marking four decades since the original Super Mario Bros. game hit Japan in 1985. Nintendo isn’t just celebrating with the movie; Nintendo has a whole slate of anniversary remasters on the way, including Super Mario Galaxy and its sequel, and a Switch 2 edition of Super Mario Bros. Wonder. It’s a big year for the Mushroom Kingdom, and the movie is the crown jewel of all the celebrations.

5. It's a numbers game

If there was any doubt about the sequel’s success, just look to the record-breaking original. The first film made history as the highest-grossing video game adaptation ever, not to mention being the fifth-highest-grossing animated film of all time.

That’s some serious momentum. It’s no surprise, then, that fans are already counting down the days until Mario and friends return to the big screen. Hopefully, after Galaxy, we get Charlie Day's Luigi in a film all by himself, too.