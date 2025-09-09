Sir Michael Caine set to come out of retirement for shock sequel

Just when we thought Sir Michael Caine was enjoying a well-deserved, quiet retirement, perhaps perfecting his tea-making skills or finally getting around to organising his Oscar collection, news breaks that the 92-year-old legend is dusting off his acting chops for a sequel. And not just any sequel, but The Last Witch Hunter 2, the highly anticipated (by someone, probably) follow-up to Vin Diesel’s 2015 fantasy flick.

It appears even a storied career spanning decades, two Academy Awards, and countless iconic roles (from Alfie to Alfred Pennyworth) isn't enough to keep a good actor down. Caine, who famously declared his retirement in 2023 after The Great Escaper.

The original The Last Witch Hunter, a passion project for Diesel based on his Dungeons & Dragons campaigns, was a box office dud. Yet, thanks to the magical power of streaming (and possibly a collective yearning for more Vin Diesel-Michael Caine bromance), it's become a global fan favourite. Lionsgate, clearly smelling an opportunity, is fast-tracking the sequel.

The Last Witch Hunter (2015) Official Trailer – "Live Forever" - Vin Diesel - YouTube Watch On

Get ready for Caine to reprise his role as the 36th Dolan, a priest who, in the first film, helped Diesel’s Kaulder battle an apocalyptic witch plague. The question on everyone's mind isn't if Caine will deliver, but how he'll manage to out-charm a magical apocalypse while being pushed around in a wheelchair by Vin Diesel, a real-life image that has already warmed the internet's collective heart.

It seems even for a legend like Sir Michael Caine, the lure of battling supernatural baddies with Vin Diesel is just too strong to resist. Right now, there is not much more to go on, but it looks like we could see Caine for one last ride very soon.