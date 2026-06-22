Rob Brydon, Matt Bomer, and Reece Shearsmith join star studded line up for the London revival of Jesus Christ Superstar

If you thought the second coming of Sam Ryder in a resurrected Jesus Christ Superstar was a miraculous booking for musical lovers in London's West End, count your blessings for this latest update on the revived show. Lloyd Webber’s legendary musical has announced possibly the most stacked lineup of guest stars for the role of King Herod.

It was previously announced that Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Richard Armitage, Boy George, Layton Williams and Julian Clary would be sharing the role of King Herod, but now a starry slew of guests have been confirmed as joining the cast too.

Star of White Collar Matt Bomer will be joining in the regal role on 16th of October, with this performance marking his West End debut.

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He’ll pass the baton onto National Treasure Rob Brydon on 2nd November with BAFTA winning Comedian Reece Shearsmith taking over the following week until 14th November, with Michael Ball, Omid Djalili and Bob The Drag Queen also on the lineup for the run.

The musical, which was last performed in London’s West End in 2019, is kicking off its run on 22nd June at The London Palladium before transferring to Theatre Royal Drury Lane in October. The production first ran in Regent’s Open Air Theatre before transferring, with Sam Ryder in the titular role.

Written by legendary dramaturgs Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber, the show follows the events of the last days of the life of Jesus Christ, as seen through the eyes of Judas. Known as more of a rock opera than a traditional musical, the production includes generation defining hits like I Don’t Know How to Love Him, and Superstar.

(Image credit: Jesus Christ Superstar)

Jesse Tyler Ferguson who will be kicking off the run is best known for starring in Modern Family, and has been the recipient of a Tony Award for his role in Take Me Out on Broadway. The collective awards cabinet for the cast doesn’t stop there though, with British actor Simon Russel Beale bringing his three Olivier Awards, two BAFTAs, and Tony Award to the production too. Michael Ball OBE is a double Olivier Award-winning singer and actor having scooped up Best Actor in a Musical for his performances as Edna Turnblad in Hairspray, and not forgetting Layton Williams' Olivier award too. Just to name a few.

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Whether you’re a musicals nerd or someone who loves gawping at celebs in real life, the lineup is pretty glitzy, with some of the biggest names in the biz all on one billing. From Drag Race winning queens to actual Sirs and comedians, there is literally no bad night to go and see the musical.

Tickets are currently on sale starting at £28 for the binoculars-probably-required seats, although a front-row sweat-and-spit-receiving-distance seat will come with a slightly higher price tag, between £195 and £245.

The full list of Herods:

Jesse Tyler Ferguson (20 Jun – 11 Jul) at The London Palladium

Richard Armitage (13 Jul – 1 Aug & 8 Aug) at The London Palladium

Boy George (3 – 15 Aug) at The London Palladium

Layton Williams (17 – 29 Aug) at The London Palladium

Julian Clary (31 Aug – 5 Sep) at The London Palladium

Matt Bomer (16 – 31 Oct) at Theatre Royal Drury Lane

Rob Brydon (2 – 7 Nov) at Theatre Royal Drury Lane

Reece Shearsmith (9 – 14 Nov) at Theatre Royal Drury Lane

Bob The Drag Queen (16 – 21 Nov) at Theatre Royal Drury Lane

Michael Ball (23 Nov – 5 Dec) at Theatre Royal Drury Lane

Simon Russell Beale (7 – 12 Dec) at Theatre Royal Drury Lane

Omid Djalili (14 – 19 Dec) at Theatre Royal Drury Lane

Layton Williams (21 Dec – 2 Jan) at Theatre Royal Drury Lane

You can browse and buy tickets for all performances via London Box Office's website .





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