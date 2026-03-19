Russell T Davies’ hit TV series It’s a Sin is set to be adapted into a new dance show – and the Pet Shop Boys are producing

Unless you have 2021 amnesia, you’ll remember the visceral, heartbreaking, and groundbreaking series It’s a Sin by Doctor Who creator Russell T Davies.

Starring Ollie Alexander, Lydia West, Nathaniel Curtis, and Omari Douglas, the series followed the lives of a group of gay men and their friends during the HIV/AIDS crisis in the UK. Now, the hit series is being adapted into a new dance show by the UK’s leading contemporary dance company, Rambert.

The bold new stage adaptation will see original creator Russell T Davies join as Executive Producer, alongside legendary pop duo Pet Shop Boys and Glyn Fussell (Sink the Pink, Mighty Hoopla). The production will be choreographed and directed by Rambert’s Artistic Director Benoit Swan Pouffer, reuniting with cool-kid dramaturg Kaite O’Reilly to develop a new script for the stage.

(Image credit: Rambert)

"A bold new reimagining", according to the team behind it, the show will be "a raw and euphoric production, both a reckoning and a celebration told through fearless movement".

Currently, the performance will open at Aviva Studios in Manchester before touring around the UK and hitting London, although tour dates and venues are yet to be announced.

Rambert is no stranger to a TV adaptation having seen success with its 2022 prequel to Peaky Blinders, Peaky Blinders: The Redemption of Thomas Shelby.

Russel T Davies has spoken previously about being hesitant to develop the series into adaptations, but said that It’s A Sin was “such a special show” and having this version of it made “is one of the greatest honours of [his] life.”

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