Paramount+ casts Minnie Driver, Lousia Harland, and Luke Pasqualino to lead new heist thriller

Paramount+ is one of those sites that may not naturally jump to mind when you say streaming platform, but time and time again, you’ll find yourself Googling a show everyone’s talking about or that you spotted on the Tube and realise it’s a Paramount+ original. And then probably sign up for yet another free trial to binge-watch the latest must-see.

Now, Paramount+ is adding yet another heist thriller to its upcoming slate; The Day is a new “propulsive, edge-of-your-seat” TV series based on the Belgian show De Dag.

Clearly coming out swinging, the show has cast some stellar names in the leading roles, including Minnie Driver (Good Will Hunting), Luke Pasqualino (Rivals), and Louisa Harland (Derry Girls).

If you couldn’t tell by the name, The Day is set - staggeringly - over the course of a single day - albeit an eventful day which kick-starts when the police stumble across a bank robbery mid-heist, prompting the criminals to barricade themselves inside.

The story starts from the police perspective, led by detective Sylvia “Vox” Voxley (played by Driver), a hostage negotiator, as she battles time and pressure to save the innocent hostages. As the crisis hurtles towards breaking point, viewers jump back in time inside the bank to relive the same events through the eyes of the robbers and their hostages. Each episode flips perspective between the police and the robbers, all barricaded inside as pressure rises. According to the logline, “‘The Day’ constantly resets the narrative. Every shift in perspective reframes the truth and deepens the mystery — building to an explosive finale where the full picture finally snaps into place.”

Currently, there’s no word on a release date, but with the series currently in production, it will probably be a fair wait until it hits UK screens.





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