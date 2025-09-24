Oasis 'Live '25' pop-up shop opens this weekend in London

A new Oasis ‘Live ’25’ pop-up store is opening in London this weekend, just in time for the band’s final two reunion shows at Wembley Stadium on the 27th and 28th of September.

The temporary fan shop will be located under the Piccadilly Lights, near Regent Street, and follows an earlier version on Carnaby Street during the summer leg of the tour.

The store will be open from 10am to 10pm on Friday and Saturday, and from 10am to 4pm on Sunday. Walk-ins are allowed, but fans are encouraged to pre-book time slots online, as queues are expected throughout the weekend.

Fans can pick up exclusive Live ’25 merchandise, including T-shirts, hoodies, jackets, and other items inspired by classic albums like Definitely Maybe and (What’s The Story) Morning Glory?. Limited edition tour-coloured vinyl releases of the band’s back catalogue will also be available, along with pieces from the Adidas Originals x Oasis collaboration.

You can nab something to remember the momentous occasion there, or you can opt to grab some of the bits found on the official Oasis Store website. However, if you can’t get something, plenty of other places have contributed towards the excitement, like the Oasis-sponsored Bohs shirt.

The Wembley concerts will wrap up Oasis’ UK comeback run, which began earlier this year and has included multiple sold-out nights in cities across the UK and Ireland.

The band recently completed the North American leg of the tour with two huge shows in Mexico City and is set to continue touring through South America, Asia, and Australia.

A handful of live recordings have already been released from the tour, including Slide Away from Cardiff, Little By Little from London, and Wonderwall from Dublin. With no signs of a fallout between the Gallaghers this time around, anticipation is high for their final Wembley dates, which are expected to draw crowds of 90,000 each night.