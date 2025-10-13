Megan Fox joins Five Nights at Freddy’s 2

The blood-soaked world of Five Nights at Freddy’s is back, and it’s bringing Megan Fox with it. Blumhouse officially confirmed at New York Comic Con that Fox will voice Toy Chica in the upcoming sequel to their 2023 box office juggernaut. Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 releases on the 5th of December, 2025, and the tagline isn’t pulling any punches: “Anyone can survive five nights. This time, there will be no second chances.”

Fox’s casting marks a high-profile return to the horror genre, and she leads a stacked new voice cast for the film’s next generation of haunted animatronics. Joining her are YouTube mega-star MatPat as Toy Bonnie and FNAF veteran Kellen Goff as Toy Freddy.

The sequel also welcomes Wayne Knight, McKenna Grace, and Skeet Ulrich, who reunite with his Scream co-star Matthew Lillard, adding another nostalgic layer for fans.

Five Nights at Freddy's 2 | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Director Emma Tammi returns after steering the first film to a staggering (and surprising) $297 million global haul, making it the most successful Blumhouse release ever. That film, adapted from the viral horror video game franchise created by Scott Cawthon, starred Josh Hutcherson as a troubled security guard working the night shift at Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza, a decaying family restaurant filled with possessed animatronic mascots with a thirst for blood.

Hutcherson returns for the sequel, alongside fellow original cast members Matthew Lillard, Elizabeth Lail, and Piper Rubio.

The FNAF franchise exploded from indie game phenomenon to multimedia powerhouse thanks to its eerie lore, jump-scare-filled gameplay, and deeply devoted fanbase. The first film leaned heavily on the original game’s lore and atmosphere, reimagining Freddy, Bonnie, Chica, and Foxy for the big screen while also crafting a more emotionally resonant story. The mix of nostalgia, scares, and fan service turned out to be box office gold and now, FNAF 2 looks set to crank it up a notch.

With new animatronics in play, a bigger cast, and a promise of no second chances, Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 is shaping up to be bloodier and bolder than before.