The 32 scariest books ever written: best horror books of all time

Who’s afraid of the big bad wolf? Not you? Well, we all like to think we’ve grown out of stories that caused us to beg our folks to keep the landing light on. But, in truth, we haven’t.



Literature is awash with scary books. We don’t mean solely stories devoted to the evisceration of helpless maidens or the gouging of innards for the sadistic pleasure of unhinged sociopaths – although they do make things go bump in the night.

No, there are spine-tingling psychological thrillers, novels that depict some future dystopia or books that pull no punches in describing how things really are as miserable as the most cynical old sod would have you believe.

UPDATE: This week we've added Margaret Atwood's new follow up to The Handmaid's Tale, The Testaments. Although not strictly horror in some people's books, it is in ours. It's a dark and dystopian look at a horrifying future. We've also added Shirley Jackson's The Haunting of Hill House given there's been renewed interest in the gothic horror novel after its 2018 Netflix adaptation.

You can read our in-depth selections below. But, after much voting, the Pet Sematary By Stephen King is your top pick, and Hell House by Richard Matheson comes in a close 2nd.

So, without further ado, and with a little fanfare, we present to you the 30 scariest books ever written.

If we've missed the book that kept you up for a month, add your suggestions at the bottom. And upvote your personal favourite. And if you fancy more scares, then our best horror TV shows list is for you.

\ No.1 SCARY BOOK (VOTED FOR BY YOU) Pet Sematary By Stephen King £8 Rambling, old, unsmart and comfortable. A place where the family could settle; the children grow and play and explore. The rolling hills and meadows of Maine seemed a world away from the fume-choked dangers of Chicago. View now at Amazon

\ No.2 SCARY BOOK (VOTED FOR BY YOU) Hell House by Richard Matheson £9 An aging millionaire seeking proof of life after death employs an unusual team of of investigators to probe the mysteries of the supposedly haunted and evil Belasco House View now at Amazon





PreviousNext



Related: The best budget laptops to research your next read



SOMETHING MISSING FROM OUR SHORTLIST? Tell us about it, and if enough people agree we'll add it in. Submit shortlist entry











