New trailer shows Nicolas Cage as Jesus's dad in Biblical horror film

In news that surely has theologians clutching their cassocks and cinephiles rubbing their hands with glee, the first trailer for The Carpenter's Son has dropped.

Nicolas Cage, a man who has perfected the art of cinematic eccentricities, is playing The Carpenter, presumably a DIY enthusiast with a penchant for supernatural carpentry, who just so happens to be Jesus’ dad.

FKA Twigs, meanwhile, is set to portray the long-suffering mother of Jesus, FKA Mary, who, judging by the trailer, is set for a pretty emotional journey during the film's run time.

It will be interesting to see how Twigs gets on as she continues pushing her acting career further. Noah Jupe, a brave soul who probably hasn't seen Ghost Rider, is tackling the role of Jesus himself, ominously referred to as The Boy, and it marks the second time he has starred alongside Twigs, with the pair in Honey Boy together.

The Carpenter's Son Teaser (2025) - YouTube Watch On

The official synopsis promises a wild ride through Roman Egypt, where The Boy gets into a spot of bother with another mysterious child and rebels against his Carpenter pa. This, naturally, reveals "inherent powers" and a "fate beyond his comprehension." Translation: Jesus gets superpowers, probably from a faulty spiritual outlet, and then things go horribly wrong. The family then becomes the target of “horrors, natural and divine.” So, expect biblical plagues, but with more jump scares and perhaps a cameo from a very confused CGI locust.

Magnolia Pictures, the film’s US distributor, bravely debuted the trailer on X (formerly Twitter), no doubt bracing for the inevitable internet meltdown. The film, directed by Lotfy Nathan, is apparently a "genre-bending spectacle that defies expectations." One can only hope those expectations include a scene where Cage's Carpenter tries to exorcise a demon using only a spirit level and a very enthusiastic hammer.

The Carpenter’s Son is set to arrive in theatres Autumn 2025 (A.D), giving us all plenty of time to prepare for the inevitable theological debates, internet memes, and perhaps a new subgenre: Nic Cage Biblical Horror. Hopefully, this will be another example of Cage at his best.