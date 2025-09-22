Marvel fans unite! Daredevil: Born Again has already been renewed for season 3 at Disney

The return of Daredevil will return yet again, as a third season of Daredevil: Born Again is confirmed over at Disney.

This news counters previous rumours suggesting the show would conclude with just two seasons, the second of which is yet to be broadcast.

Star Charlie Cox went as far as to describe Daredevil: Born Again season 2 as the “final season” of the series at Galaxy Con earlier this year, but he will indeed return for season 3 alongside Vincent D’Onofrio.

The series is expected to begin filming in early 2026, around the time the second season will land on Disney+. It is pencilled in for March 2026, building up a what is looking like pretty disciplined release plans going forward.

A season begins shooting relatively early in the year, is done by early Summer ahead of a release the next March. Of course, there’s currently no suggestion Daredevil: Born Again will get to carry on this tight ship approach beyond season 3.

Born again... again

Back at its release in March 2025, Disney said Daredevil: Born Again’s first season drew in 7.5 million viewers, at its initial two-episode drop, after five days on stream.

Disney doesn’t provide nearly as detailed viewership information for its shows as Netflix’s Tudum platform, but other figures touted by Disney suggest it was a solidly middling performer at least.

More recently, the LIlo & Stitch live adaptation drew in 14.3 million viewers, while Alien: Earth brought in 9.5 million, and the earlier release Agatha All Along attracted 9.3 million in the same five-day window.

What we don’t know, though, is what Disney would consider a dud — we only get to hear of the figures Disney thinks are worth boasting about.

Daredevil: Born Again saw Charlie Cox return to the role 10 years after originally playing the Marvel superhero in Netflix’s Daredevil, which ran for three seasons. The last was released in 2018.

The show was acclaimed back then, and the leads were game for Daredevil season 4. But more recent interviews with Cox and D’Onofrio suggest disagreements between Netflix and Disney were the cause for the original cancellation.

Back then, Disney had not yet launched its Disney+ streaming service. It arrived in 2019, and after that point the company would predictably want to move properties like Daredevil back in-house, rather than letting Netflix feast off them. Netflix's contract barred production of non-Netflix Daredevil content for two years, as part of a licensing agreement that reportedly expired in late 2020.