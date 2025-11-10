Mario maker Miyamoto opens up about new Super Mario Galaxy movie — and there's a first look at Yoshi, too

Legendary Nintendo figure and Mario creator Shigeru Miyamoto has talked about the upcoming The Super Mario Galaxy Movie in a recent magazine interview.

Japanese design magazine Casa Brutus had the rare pleasure of talking to Miyamoto, and among the subjects covered was Mario film sequel Super Mario Galaxy Movie.

“The setting for the next movie is, just as the title says, the galaxy. That’s all I can really say. We’re in the final stages of production now, but I think it’s going to be fun,” Miyamoto said, translating from the original Japanese text.

“I usually just say, ‘I’ll keep working on it until it becomes fun,’ so that alone should tell you how confident I am.”

The previous The Super Mario Bros. Movie was a co-production between Nintendo, Minions-makers Illumination and Universal Pictures. However, Miyamoto did have direct interaction with the project.

“As a producer, I tried to make sure the team functioned smoothly. Many of the people involved said they’d like to work on the next project as well, so I guess that means we succeeded to some extent,” says Miyamoto.

“The Super Mario Bros. Movie was possible because so many people took action and worked together.”

Super success

That film was the second highest grossing movie of 2023, a $1.36 billion box office take putting it just behind Barbie, which netted $1.447 billion after becoming a full-blown cultural sensation.

And it’s not actually that long until the next film is out. The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is due for release on April 3rd, 2026, having had its title announced in September 2025 with a teaser trailer.

A true tease, though, it largely showed us where the movie is not going to be ostensibly set, the good old Mushroom Kingdom.

In recent days we’ve also seen Yoshi’s movie character design, through promotional materials released by baking goods company Pillsbury — it is making cookies in the shape of Yoshi eggs. No big surprise here, he looks just like Yoshi.

The back of the Pillsbury packaging also suggests The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is going to stick to one of the core conceits of the original Mario Galaxy game, released in 2007.

Its levels are set across multiple mini planetoids, not sprawling alien worlds. And how that meshes with the demands of a cinematic narrative will be interesting to witness.

Not played the original Wii games? Nintendo recently released a two-pack of Super Mario Galaxy 1 and 2, for Switch and Switch 2. It came out on October 2nd.