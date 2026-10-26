London's best tattoo artists, according to London's best tattoo artists

London has no shortage of tattoo studios. From old-school institutions specialising in traditional flash sheets to bio-tech companies developing painless tattoo guns, the capital is home to some of the world's most exciting and experimental artists.

But therein lies the problem. Much like ordering a coffee in East London, the choice can be overwhelming. Do you go for a ceremonial matcha (traditional Japanese), an oat flat white (fine-line minimalism) or a long black (Sailor Jerry-inspired Americana)? And that's before you've even considered blackwork, neo-traditional or the lad on Instagram offering suspiciously cheap stick-and-pokes from his one bedroom flat in Dalston.

So, rather than relying on Instagram algorithms or the recommendation of that mate who got a tribal sleeve in Sixth Form who swears it’s coming back (it actually is, believe it or not), we went straight to the people who know best: the tattooists themselves.

Latest Videos From Shortlist Watch full video here:

We asked one of London's leading artists to nominate their favourite tattooist, then put the same question to their chosen successor, creating a chain of recommendations from inside the industry.

The result is an insider's guide to London's tattoo scene, chosen by the people who know it best.

Jack Howard

(Image credit: Jack Howard)

How would you describe your tattooing style?

Illustrative blackwork with elements of surrealism.

Favourite things to tattoo and why?

Within reason, anything. I do a lot of florals and animals, drawing on elements from the natural world. I'm inspired by many things, from the beautiful to the grotesque. I freehand a lot of my tattoos so the designs flow naturally with the body. I love working on a larger scale, but as long as I'm tattooing, I'm happy.

Most newsletters are rubbish. Ours isn't. Get exclusive shortlists, celebrity interviews and the best deals on the products you care about, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

What is a piece you'd love to tattoo but haven't had the chance to yet?

A crazy kingfisher with a skull worked into its body and bird faces in its chest. Blown up across someone's back?! It's in my flash designs. Go check it out.

(Image credit: Jack Howard)

Favourite topics to discuss while tattooing a client?

Whatever the client feels like talking about, or whatever comes naturally. If they want to have a laugh, sit in silence or share stories and experiences, I'm open to it all.

Music while tattooing?

My playlist has been described as "genre whiplash". I've been listening to a lot of '90s hip-hop and ambient electronic music recently.

How has London's tattoo scene changed since you started?

Since I started, trends have come and gone, studios have opened and closed, and new materials and techniques have been tried and tested. Change is inevitable, and it's nuanced. I'm just riding the wave and trying to stay true to myself.

Which London-based tattoo artist do you admire most?

Mishalattoo, who works at Red Point Tattoo. Absolutely incredible work!

MISHALATTOO

(Image credit: Mislata tattoo)

How would you describe your tattooing style?

Illustrative and graphic.

Favourite things to ink?

I love the creative process and the interaction with the person. Helping bring an idea that's already within them to life through my own visual language and perspective. It's as if I'm putting a part of myself into them to represent something that was already there.

What's a piece you'd love to tattoo but haven't?

I've been working on lots of new designs that haven't been released yet. They're simpler, somewhere between botanical and tribal. I'm hoping to start tattooing them soon.

How has London's tattoo scene changed?

It's changed a lot, but I wouldn't say it's better or worse. New generations bring new ideas, which previous generations sometimes find difficult to understand or accept. For me, there's nothing negative about that. It's simply new environments and new ways of doing things.

Which London-based tattoo artist do you admire most, and why?

It's hard to pick just one, as there are so many. But if I had to choose, I'd say Dan Moreno. Ever since I started working with him, he's been a model of perseverance, passion and technical perfection.

Dan Moreno

(Image credit: Dan Moreno)

How would you describe your tattooing style?

That's always a tricky one. I think it's rooted in traditional tattooing and traditional techniques, but with a twist. Sometimes that's something fun, sometimes Japanese-inspired, sometimes a touch of fantasy. You name it.

What's a piece you'd love to tattoo but haven't?

There are two I'd love to do. One is a toaster with two slices of bread designed as Owen Jensen eagles. The other is a wizard's head, with an eagle and panther fighting inside his beard.

(Image credit: Dan Moreno)

Music to listen to while tattooing?

I'm easy. If I get to choose, probably some post-punk or anything with a good groove. Deftones will do nicely, too.

What makes London such a special place for tattooing?

It's the place to be. People can come here, get tattooed and make a holiday out of it. The city is full of inspiration. Everything moves and changes around you, and there are so many important artists here who push you to improve.

Which London-based tattoo artist do you admire most, and why?

My favourite artist is Alex Woodhead. I think his ideas are really cool, and his lines are so clean he should be a surgeon, haha!

Alex Woodhead

(Image credit: Alex Woodhead)

How would you describe your tattooing style?

I've never managed to come up with a snappy way of describing it that doesn't sound lame. I suppose it's a kind of lowbrow abomination of classic tattooing styles, all mutated together, with a lot of my own interests and influences thrown in.

Favourite things to tattoo?

Anything I can really get my teeth into, particularly loose and wild ideas. In terms of subject matter, skulls, blood and fantasy or sci-fi elements always go down well. Though I enjoy the classics too, of course.

(Image credit: Alex Woodhead)

What's a piece you'd love to tattoo but haven't?

I'm always excited to take on large projects: back pieces, front pieces, sleeves and so on. A bold, high-impact back piece featuring a large hannya or skull, with plenty of creative freedom, would be great.

Topics to discuss while tattooing a client?

Anyone who works with me or knows me well knows that aliens are a deep conversational rabbit hole. I have a lot to say about them, which you may or may not find interesting.

How has London's tattoo scene changed since you started?

The answer to both is that it's got much bigger. The lid has truly been blown off, and there's little protection of tattooing as a craft. It's become increasingly accessible and normalised. People were saying that when I started, and it's only gone further in that direction.

That means there's a slew of tattooers who have no real passion or care for the craft, and it shows. However, the flip side is that there are also more talented and creative tattooers than ever. The overall standard of work from people who are really pushing things forward has escalated, which is a great thing.

So the fire is still alive. It's just buried amongst the murk of the bullshit. That certainly applies to London, but it applies to tattooing as a whole, too.





Skip the search — follow Shortlist on Google News to get our best lists, news, features and reviews at the top of your feeds!



