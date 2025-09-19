Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence cast in Martin Scorsese’s next film - and it’s a ghost story

Time to get spooky

an image of martin scorsese, jennifer lawrence, and Leonardo DiCaprio spliced together against a pink patterned background
(Image credit: Daniele Venturelli/ Lionel Hahn/ Joe Maher /Getty Images)
in News

Hollywood’s King of cracking films, Martin Scorsese, has cast his new leading actors for his next film.

According to The Hollywood reporter, Scorsese’s What Happens At Night will star Leonardo DiCaprio (surprise surprise) and Jennifer Lawrence.

The film is an adaptation of the ghost novel What Happens At Night written by Peter Cameron. It follows a married couple who travel to Europe to adopt a baby in an attempt to rekindle their marriage, and stay in an unusual (if sinister) rundown European hotel filled with eccentric characters.

Patrick Marber has penned the screenplay and Apple Original Films are in talks to produce alongside Studiocanal who acquired the rights to the novel back in 2023, when Scorsese was originally only set to produce.

Whilst DiCaprio is no stranger to a good old Scorsese collaboration - think Wolf of Wall Street, The Departed, Shutter Island, Aviator - this movie marks the first onscreen collaboration for Lawrence with Scorsese as a director. Scorsese is currently serving as a producer on Lawrence’s upcoming film Die, My Love, which is heading to cinemas, whilst DiCaprio's latest film One Battle After Another has just landed across the UK. The last collaboration between DiCaprio and Lawrence was the 2021 sci-fi-comedy Don’t Look Up.

There is no further casting information yet, but it’s rumoured that production will be kicking off in January so it may not be long before we have more information.

