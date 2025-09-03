Knives Out 3 confirms its Netflix release date - and gets one for cinema too

It’s not new news that a third Knives Out mystery is heading our way, with creator Rian Johnson confirming the third instalment back in May. The good news is that we finally have a release date.

Now, Johnson has confirmed that the film will be released in cinemas in the US for Thanksgiving (which lands on the 27th of November this year) via X. After its cinematic release, it will be released on Netflix on December 12th - just in time for a family Christmas watch.

Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery | Date Announcement | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Jonson teased more details about Knives Out will be heading our way in his X post, saying “More to come very soooooooooon…” - does this mean we could be getting a confirmed fourth sequel? A surprise back-to-back filming like 28 Years Later.

Daniel Craig is returning as private detective Benoit Blanc in Wake Up Dead Man, so it’s not long to wait before that iconic accent graces your ears.

Knives Out is already becoming a bit of a cult classic, similar to White Lotus in that it attracts the crème of the Hollywood crop. The original film starred Jamie Lee Curtis, Chris Evans, Ana De Armas, and Toni Collette; the second had Kate Hudson, Janelle Monae, Edward Norton, and Kathryn Hahn. The threequel is definitely keeping up this tradition with Josh O'Connor, Glenn Close, Josh Brolin, Mila Kunis, Jeremy Renner, Kerry Washington, and Andrew Scott set to star alongside Craig.

The teaser trailer shared back in May saw Benoit Blanc apparently investigating a murder relating to Christian religious rituals with a very haunting soundtrack accompanying it. Craig had previously told Variety he hoped the third Knives Out would get a theatrical release, saying: Hopefully, Netflix will push it out a bit, and people will get to see it. The people I speak to — the fans, I suppose — all they want to do is take their families and go see it at the cinemas. That’s all they want to do. Hopefully, we can give them that experience.”

All we know is, there’s definitely not long to wait before some more dark but funny Knives Out action will be hitting our screens one way or another.