Knives Out 3 confirms its Netflix release date - and gets one for cinema too
Benoit becomes Bentrois
It’s not new news that a third Knives Out mystery is heading our way, with creator Rian Johnson confirming the third instalment back in May. The good news is that we finally have a release date.
Now, Johnson has confirmed that the film will be released in cinemas in the US for Thanksgiving (which lands on the 27th of November this year) via X. After its cinematic release, it will be released on Netflix on December 12th - just in time for a family Christmas watch.
Jonson teased more details about Knives Out will be heading our way in his X post, saying “More to come very soooooooooon…” - does this mean we could be getting a confirmed fourth sequel? A surprise back-to-back filming like 28 Years Later.
Daniel Craig is returning as private detective Benoit Blanc in Wake Up Dead Man, so it’s not long to wait before that iconic accent graces your ears.
⏰☠️ Wake Up Dead Man, the new Benoit Blanc mystery. Thanksgiving in theaters, 12/12 on Netflix. More to come very sooooooooooon…. pic.twitter.com/kd7gjISJAtSeptember 2, 2025
Knives Out is already becoming a bit of a cult classic, similar to White Lotus in that it attracts the crème of the Hollywood crop. The original film starred Jamie Lee Curtis, Chris Evans, Ana De Armas, and Toni Collette; the second had Kate Hudson, Janelle Monae, Edward Norton, and Kathryn Hahn. The threequel is definitely keeping up this tradition with Josh O'Connor, Glenn Close, Josh Brolin, Mila Kunis, Jeremy Renner, Kerry Washington, and Andrew Scott set to star alongside Craig.
The teaser trailer shared back in May saw Benoit Blanc apparently investigating a murder relating to Christian religious rituals with a very haunting soundtrack accompanying it. Craig had previously told Variety he hoped the third Knives Out would get a theatrical release, saying: Hopefully, Netflix will push it out a bit, and people will get to see it. The people I speak to — the fans, I suppose — all they want to do is take their families and go see it at the cinemas. That’s all they want to do. Hopefully, we can give them that experience.”
All we know is, there’s definitely not long to wait before some more dark but funny Knives Out action will be hitting our screens one way or another.
Get exclusive shortlists, celebrity interviews and the best deals on the products you care about, straight to your inbox.
Hermione Blandford is the Content Editor for Shortlist’s social media which means you can usually find her scrolling through Instagram and calling it work, or stopping random people in the street and accosting them with a mini mic. She has previously worked in food and drink PR for brands including Johnnie Walker, Tanqueray, Gordon's, The Singleton, Lagavulin and Don Julio which means she is a self confessed expert in spicy margaritas and pints, regularly popping into the pub in the name of research.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
A brief history of The Toxic Avenger: From Troma's trashy cult hero to star-studded reboot
The Toxic Avenger's journey is gruesome tale of B-movie success
-
10 best Ron Howard films: The unsung master of blockbuster cinema
From child star to auteur
-
Netflix's latest horror addition will please gamers
Get the pizza in
-
The 13 best worst movies of all time: films so bad, they're good
-
Netflix’s new movie addition showcases Johnny Depp at his absolute weirdest
Take a trip on Netflix
-
2025's Cinematic Disasters: The 15 Most Disappointing Films So Far
A rotten list — and Ice Cube's War of the World's isn't even the worst thing on it!
-
Sound advice: Mark Kermode on his love of film music and the 5 most underrated movie soundtracks
Exclusive: Legendary film critic Mark Kermode speaks to Shortlist...
-
Shrek 5 gets a new release date - and it's not happily ever after
So close, but far far away