Late-night London, love, and letting your phone go: Alexander Lincoln on his new film A Night Like This

You might have fallen in love with Alexander Lincoln in Billy Porter’s West End Debut This Bitter Earth, which ran in Soho Theatre this summer, or you might know him from Emmerdale, In From the Side, or the BBC’s drama Doctors.

His newest oeuvre is an off-centre yet beguiling, mundanely magical film: A Night Like This. In a departure from the mainstream showmances of splashy romance, it’s a heartbreakingly beautiful love story that’s rooted in human connection above everything else.

Already described as a queer Before Sunrise, A Night Like This is enchanting audiences through the power of two people not being on their phones for an evening. But does that even happen in real life any more? Is the film more a reflection of a time that’s gone by or an indication we’re returning back to those good old days? Alexander Lincoln has some thoughts - and some seriously good stories, too.

1. Despite mainly playing good guys, it’s villains he likes playing the most

Villains have many faces: Darth Vader, Nurse Ratched... politicians. But it turns out that Alexander favours playing them over goody-two-shoes. You’d think that playing a hero might be more fun, but it’s complex characters which are the most gratifying:

“We were working on the script and characters for a long time - what I really want to play is complex characters who are slightly misunderstood. It’s why I love villains so much although I don’t play them as much. Oliver [his character] is so annoying because he’s so posh, but gradually, hopefully as you get to know him and understand his insecurities you understand where he’s coming from.”

A NIGHT LIKE THIS trailer | BFI Flare 2025 - YouTube Watch On

2. Even though it’s being labelled as “Queer Cinema”, he doesn’t want the film to be boxed in

A Night Like This follows Oliver, a privileged bonehead with a failing business, and Lukas - a stone-broke gay actor - whose paths cross on a winter night and join forces in a quest around London to find a meaning to their miserable lives. And sure, it’s already got a cult audience who are eagerly awaiting its release, but for Alexander and the team behind it, it’s not just a queer film.

“It’s a film for everyone, something that everyone can see themselves in,” Alexander explained. “We’re all just people living our lives with the same emotions, no matter what background you're from or what your sexual orientation is.

“I’d love for it to not fit into one singular box, essentially it’s about two strangers meeting and exploring each other intellectually and emotionally, which I think is really beautiful, and you don’t actually see that much.”

3. They had to film it in the dead of night in midwinter

You might think that to achieve such an empty version of London, they’d have to film it using green screens or after some kind of alien apocalypse - and you wouldn’t be unreasonable for thinking that. But it turns out there’s a much easier way to find some of London’s most iconic streets and beautifully lit walkways with no one else around, just film it in the dead of night in the middle of winter.

“People asked us how did you get London so quiet? And it was literally just the dead of winter and the dead of the night. We filmed a lot in Greenwich and parts of Deptford too; I love how they get highlighted - London and its scenery was its own character in itself. That’s one of the best things about London, each borough has its own unique identity, and that was so exciting to get to explore in the film.”

(Image credit: Alexander Lincoln)

4. He really is playing the guitar in the film - and he learnt it especially for the role

You wouldn’t be criticised for feeling a rather substantial amount of dread when faced with the prospect of a white man with a guitar, but for Alexander, the opportunity was just an exciting one. After learning the guitar, especially for the film, it just gave him the bug to keep learning - French and German are next on the list.

5. His dream collaborator? One name is very high up on the list

(Image credit: A Night Like This)

“I’d love to work with Russel Tovey,” Alexander revealed - after mentally whittling down a long list. “He’s so lovely, and he’s doing some amazing work at the moment. He’s such an amazing person when it comes to the discussion of art and the power it holds. You can never dictate what people are going to take away from your art, so I think rather than focusing on what you want your art to say, just focus on the art itself instead. And he does that so well.”

6. As for his version of London, he definitely has a couple of favourite spots

If you take away the threat of danger, the insomnia, and the exoskeleton of debauchery/hooliganism, walking around a capital city in the dark and early hours is intrinsically romantic. The film taps into that age-old fantasy of feeling the frisson and excitement of being with someone you love, just the two of you, discovering a city that never sleeps.

Again, if Alexander was doing it IRL, there are a few old haunts that come to mind for a midnight gander.

“I’ve always loved this street in Stockwell - it goes past the station, and it’s awful. There’s a pub on it: open till 5 in the morning, stickiest floors you’ve ever seen, that kind of pub. I’ve walked down that road, the little alley, so many times, and it’s so gross, but I love it because of that. Everyone has those places, the ones which are special because they’re so not special, but they hold so many memories for you.”

“London is about the parks for me, it has so many great green spaces. I used to live near Brockwell, which I love, but walking along the canal by Westbourne Park that’s fun, a good one for late at night.”

(Image credit: Alexander Lincoln)

8. His worst day on the job? Getting locked in, or getting a snake bite

“It was probably the most manly I’ve ever felt,” Alexander joked, talking about the great escape which involved breaking down a door inside a locked studio following an interview. Luckily, he hasn’t been subject to any awful auditions, just a couple of memorable brushes with insects in Australia during hikes.

“A suspected snake bite, a stinging tree, and leeches,” Alexander summarised, “Those were interesting.” Thank God they weren’t in the name of art, just, erm, relaxation?

9. The most special thing about the film for him is its rarity

In a world of Marvel blockbusters and action comedies with a body count higher than a video game, a film about two strangers meeting in a bar in London and spending the night together feels like the closest to reality that we might encounter, but in the real world, it’s just not that common any more.

“It just doesn’t happen any more,” Alexander agreed. “It’s so prevalent with phones; if you think about dating, it’s all apps these days. I think this film is so special and relevant because that connection is so rare these days, and that’s crucially sad. We think we’re all connected but we’re not - but we can get back to it if we allow ourselves to be vulnerable with people.”

10. If he was reenacting the film in real life, he knows exactly who he’d be walking the street with

“My partner, for sure,” Alexander smiled when we asked him who he’d have by his side if he was wandering around a nightfilled London.

As if we couldn't feel more single going into cuffing season, *redownloads Hinge *

A Night Like This is currently showing in cinemas across the UK from 26th September.