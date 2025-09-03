The first looks have been revealed for the next 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple

Ralph Fiennes is back as baddie fighting, community-protecting Dr Kelson, and also returning is that Jimmy Saville style cult. The film is set to explore what life is like on the mainland nearly three decades after the rage virus first broke out.

The film looks as though it’s (unsurprisingly) following on from the events of 28 Years Later, picking up after Spike (Alfie Williams) is introduced to Sir Jimmy Crystal and his gang of acrobatic killers, all against the backdrop of a post-apocalyptic England.

According to the film’s official synopsis, “Dr. Kelson (Ralph Fiennes) finds himself in a shocking new relationship — with consequences that could change the world as they know it — and Spike’s encounter with Jimmy Crystal becomes a nightmare he can’t escape.

“In the world of ‘The Bone Temple,’ the infected are no longer the greatest threat to survival — the inhumanity of the survivors can be stranger and more terrifying.”

28 Years Later: The Bone Temple Trailer #1 (2026) - YouTube Watch On

Danny Boyle is back on board as a producer, and Candyman director Nia DaCosta is taking the helm. The two 28 Years Later films were shot back-to-back, so the next instalment will be landing on 16th January 2026 - just 7 months (or 210 days) after 28 Years Later.

Cillian Murphy is confirmed to return, although it looks like Jodie Comer and Aaron Taylor-Johnson won’t be. It also stars Jack O’Connell as Sir Jimmy Crystal, the leader of the cult and survivor of the outbreak. Emma Laird, Erin Kellyman and Maura Bird also star as fellow members of the cult.

Unlike some of the previous films in the franchise, this one looks as though it has a slightly more Black Mirror feeling and slightly less out-and-out zombie horror. The whole trailer is backtracked by a historic War-style radio broadcast, which dishes out some pretty dire warnings. There’s plenty of gore, plenty of action, and a nice touch of fire. Basically, we can’t wait.