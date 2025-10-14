Here's your chance to own Amy Winehouse's microphone — plus other legendary memorabilia up for auction in London

From Amy Winehouse’s studio mic to Madonna’s tour notes and Kate Bush’s personal letters, a treasure trove of music history is about to hit the auction block, and it’s all coming from some of the most influential women in music.

Propstore’s latest Music Memorabilia Live Auction celebrates the icons who defined decades of sound, style and self-expression. Among the highlights are a Shure SM58 microphone once used by Winehouse in studio sessions, expected to sell for between £1,000 and £2,000. A portrait print from her 2007 Coachella performance, shot by photographer Piper Ferguson, will also go up for sale, a touching reminder of an artist gone far too soon.

Elsewhere, there’s a 1980 letter written by Kate Bush to dancer and mime artist Adam Darius, the man who helped shape her otherworldly performance style, valued between £400 and £800. Another handwritten piece from Madonna to her assistant, describing her stay in New Orleans and teasing her upcoming European tour, could fetch as much as £1,000.

“Each piece of memorabilia tells a story, not just of fame, but of the creative moments that defined these artists’ public and personal identities,” says Miranda McCabe, Propstore’s director of marketing.

“Collectively, they show how these women have influenced fashion, performance and cultural imagination across generations.”

Image 1 of 3 Amy Winehouse’s microphone (Image credit: Propstore/PA) American football helmet designed for Lady Gaga (Image credit: Propstore/PA) A letter written by Kate Bush (Image credit: Propstore/PA)

The auction also includes a custom helmet created for Lady Gaga’s 2017 Super Bowl performance, a photo-matched Jetpack Hom(m)e jacket worn by Billie Eilish, and a signed 20th anniversary Squier Telecaster guitar decorated by Madonna herself. Meanwhile, Rihanna’s 2007 Cosmopolitan “Ultimate Mistress of Music” award and a bundle of Spice Girls memorabilia, including a signed Rolling Stone cover and a box of vintage Cadbury chocolates, round out the collection.

The two-day auction kicks off at 3pm on Thursday 23 October at The Cumberland Hotel, London, with the second day (Friday 24th October) streaming online, a day dedicated entirely to Oasis memorabilia.

Most newsletters are rubbish. Ours isn't. Get exclusive shortlists, celebrity interviews and the best deals on the products you care about, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It’s a line-up that reads like the soundtrack of modern pop history, a reminder that long before playlists and TikTok trends, these women were rewriting the rules of fame, creativity and style.