Gremlins 3 is coming to cinemas in 2027

It’s actually happening. Gremlins 3 has been confirmed by Warner Bros. with a November 2027 release date.

Christmas 2027 in cinemas is going to be interesting.

Zach Lipovsky and Adam Stein are on board to direct, according to The Hollywood Reporter. And if you haven’t heard of them before, that’s pretty good news.

They are the directing duo behind Final Destination: Bloodlines, a riot of a film that is a contender for the series’s best, 25 years in.

Lipovsky and Stein are also working with Chris Columbus on the script. Columbus co-wrote the original Gremlins film and has been trying to get another Gremlins film off the ground for years at this point.

Even Steven Spielberg is on the team, too, as executive producer.

“I’m filled with a tremendous surge of inspiration and passion as I embark on this cinematic journey. It’s an honor to reunite with Steven Spielberg and Warner Bros., as we bring this latest chapter of Gremlins to a brand new generation of moviegoers who will experience all of the thrills of this grand adventure on the big screen,” says Columbus.

While it has been 35 years since Gremlins 2: The New Batch broke into cinemas, the franchise has actually not been dormant in recent years.

TV series Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai came out in 2023, a two-season animated series that uncovers Gizmo’s roots in China. The first season is available to watch on BBC iPlayer at the moment.

“Few titles are as beloved and iconic as Gremlins, and we’re beyond excited to bring it back for both lifelong fans and a whole new generation,” says Warner Bros. development president Jesse Ehrman.

As yet, we have no further details on the story or the cast, but with a release target of late 2027, the team will have to get shooting sometime next year.

Reports from earlier this year did give us one reassuring tease, though, that the plan is to use good old puppets for the gremlins, rather than CGI.





