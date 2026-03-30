Amazon’s Tomb Raider series pauses filming after Sophie Turner injury

Filming on the TV adaptation of Tomb Raider has hit a temporary pause after star Sophie Turner suffered what’s being described as a minor injury. Thankfully, it sounds like more of a brief hiccup than anything that’ll derail the show.

According to Amazon MGM Studios, production has been halted “as a precaution” to give Turner time to recover, with filming expected to resume relatively soon.

While there’s no official word on how the injury happened (on set or otherwise), reports suggest the delay could last a couple of weeks, hardly catastrophic, but enough to press pause on one of Prime Video’s more high-profile projects.

Turner, best known for Game of Thrones, is stepping into the boots of Lara Croft, a role previously owned by Angelina Jolie and Alicia Vikander, and early looks suggest Amazon is leaning into a fairly classic take on the character.

Dual holsters, shades, and that familiar action-hero edge, just with a slightly more modern polish.

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Behind the scenes, there’s a serious pedigree too. Phoebe Waller-Bridge (of Fleabag fame) is leading the charge as writer and exec producer, with Jonathan Van Tulleken on directing duties. The cast is also enjoyably stacked, featuring Sigourney Weaver, Jason Isaacs and Celia Imrie.

All in, it still feels like Amazon is building something pretty substantial here, especially off the back of its success with Fallout, and a short production pause isn’t likely to change that.

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There’s no confirmed release date just yet (2027 feels like the safe bet), but assuming Turner’s recovery goes to plan, this should be back on track before long.





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