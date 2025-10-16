Whisky that wants you to taste with your feelings
Highland Park teams up with 3-Michelin-star chef Björn Frantzén
Highland Park isn’t just pouring another premium whisky; it’s asking you to feel something. The Orkney distillery has unveiled Between You and I, a 16-Year-Old Single Malt that throws out the rulebook on tasting notes. Instead of telling you what you should taste, the brand wants you to decide for yourself, and maybe even share what it reminds you of.
To bring this idea to life, Highland Park tapped Björn Frantzén, the only chef in the world to hold three Michelin stars across three different restaurants. Frantzén was the first to try the whisky, and the memories it stirred up, everything from his grandmother’s kitchen to snowy forests, inspired both the creative direction and the packaging. The result is part art project, part luxury bottle.
The design, also by Frantzén, draws on his early love of graffiti. Each box is layered with spray-painted bursts of colour, warm oranges for fire and spice, cool blues for water and smoke, to reflect the whisky’s layered character. Inside, you won’t find the usual list of aromas and tasting notes, but a small booklet of questions and prompts encouraging you to experience the whisky on your own terms.
Between You and I was matured for 16 years in a mix of virgin Swedish oak (a first for Highland Park), sherry-seasoned European and American oak, and ex-Bourbon casks. The result is said to be smooth, smoky, and complex, but what it really tastes like is, apparently, up to you.
Highland Park’s Brand Director, Paul Condron, calls it “a new way of tasting whisky, more personal and emotional than ever.” And while that might sound lofty, it’s hard not to be intrigued by the idea of a whisky that wants to start a conversation rather than end one.
Launched on October 14, 2025, Between You and I will be available at Selfridges, The Whisky Shop, Master of Malt, and The Whisky Exchange for £145. There’s also a 17-Year-Old “Journeys” edition exclusive to global travel retail (£155).
Morgan got his start in writing by talking about his passion for gaming. He worked for sites like VideoGamer and GGRecon, knocking out guides, writing news, and conducting interviews before a brief stint as RealSport101's Managing Editor. He then went on to freelance for Radio Times before joining Shortlist as a staff writer. Morgan is still passionate about gaming and keeping up with the latest trends, but he also loves exploring his other interests, including grimy bars, soppy films, and wavey garms. All of which will undoubtedly come up at some point over a pint.
