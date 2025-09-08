Experience Islay like never before at the new Ardbeg House

Forget your old whisky pilgrimage, there’s a brand-new reason to pack your bags and head to Islay, and it’s bubbling with more character than a freshly poured dram.

This month marks the grand opening of Ardbeg House, a luxurious boutique hotel that’s about to become every whisky enthusiast's dream come true.

Nestled just a whisper away from the legendary Ardbeg Distillery in charming Port Ellen, this isn't just a place to rest your head; it’s an invitation to eat, sleep, and drink your way into the very heart of Ardbeg.

A whisky wonderland awaits

Ardbeg, with its famously smoky and peaty allure, already boasts a fan club larger than a barrel-ageing warehouse. Since its miraculous rescue in 1997, the distillery has become a global icon, drawing thousands of devotees to Islay each year. But now, thanks to Ardbeg House, you can do more than just visit.

This isn't your average hotel decor. We're talking copper wall art crafted from a retired Ardbeg still and boat chandeliers that look like they've sailed straight out of an Islay legend. Every nook and cranny whispers tales of the island's rich history and the distillery's smoky legacy. It's truly a love letter to whisky, written in luxurious detail.

Prepare for exclusive whisky offerings you won’t find anywhere else. Think special bottlings like Ardbeg Homecoming and Ardbeg House Reserve, plus the utterly charming, limited-edition Badger Juice, available only by the dram at the hotel’s cosy Islay Bar. It's a whisky lover's playground, served with a generous side of character and charm.

Beyond the bottle

Ardbeg House isn't just about the whisky either. Guests get VIP access to daily Distillery tours, pulling back the curtain on how their favourite liquid gold is made. Islay itself is your playground, with wild landscapes, abundant wildlife, and stunning beaches just waiting to add a dash of adventure to your whisky quest, so if you’ve dragged along a non-whisky lover, there is still something to enjoy.

While whisky fans will be flocking from far and wide, Ardbeg House is also ushering in a new era for luxury travel on Islay. Its 12 beautifully designed suites and bedrooms are a playful blend of understated luxury and Scottish hospitality. Each room tells a story, themed around Islay’s mythical creatures or legendary smugglers' hideaways, giving guests a unique sense of place.

With handcrafted furnishings from over 20 Scottish and Islay artisans, this isn’t just a hotel; it’s a living showcase of local craftsmanship and style.

Whether you’re a seasoned whisky connoisseur or a luxury traveller looking for something truly unforgettable, Ardbeg House promises a journey that’s as exclusive as it is memorable. Get ready to fall in love with Islay.