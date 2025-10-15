Martell rides into China's Year of the Horse with limited-edition cognacs

Maison Martell is ringing in Chinese New Year 2026, the Year of the Horse, with an exceptional celebration that spans its entire core range, from VSOP to XXO. This year carries special significance: in modern Chinese, the word for horse aligns with the first character of Martell, symbolising a natural, intrinsic connection between the House and this noble, free-spirited animal.

It is a fitting reflection of Martell’s own audacious heritage, tracing back to its 1715 founding by Jean Martell, a 21-year-old visionary who travelled across Cognac on horseback, selecting only the finest eaux-de-vie.

For this landmark celebration, Martell has commissioned renowned Chinese artist He Datian to create bespoke calligraphy and horse illustrations for the first time across its full core range. He Datian’s dynamic drawings capture the essence of each cognac: the galloping energy of VSOP conveys richness and intensity, Martell Noblige is reflected in a rearing horse that mirrors the spirit’s vibrancy, and Cordon Bleu features a horse mid-turn, suggesting precision and elevated trajectory.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Martell) (Image credit: Martell) (Image credit: Martell) (Image credit: Martell) (Image credit: Martell)

For XO and XXO, the imagery emphasises sophistication, refinement, and elegance, echoing the intricacy of the spirits themselves.

Across every edition, bold festive colours, from deep reds and electric blues to gold and silver highlights, bring these limited bottles to life, turning each into a memorable collectable and the perfect gift for the festive season.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Martell) (Image credit: Martell) (Image credit: Martell) (Image credit: Martell) (Image credit: Martell)

Beyond the core range, Martell is unveiling its highly anticipated L’Or de Jean Martell Zodiac Edition, Assemblage du Cheval. Limited to just 500 numbered bottles, this release embodies the majestic power of the horse.

It comes in a Baccarat crystal decanter crowned with a striking red crystal horse’s head stopper, a show-stopping design that epitomises prestige and craftsmanship. This edition reflects not only the artistic mastery behind Martell’s creations but also the House’s long-standing connection to the symbolic energy of the horse.

Most newsletters are rubbish. Ours isn't. Get exclusive shortlists, celebrity interviews and the best deals on the products you care about, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The integration of He Datian’s artistry across the bottles and packaging marks a first for Martell. The artist’s work merges traditional Chinese brush painting with contemporary design, creating an energetic, flowing visual narrative that resonates with the vitality of the Year of the Horse.

Each design has been carefully adapted to the personality of its cognac, transforming every bottle into a storytelling experience. The result is a collection that celebrates both Martell’s heritage and its innovative spirit, inviting collectors and enthusiasts alike to engage with the brand in a meaningful, tactile way.

By marrying centuries of cognac mastery with the symbolic energy of the horse and the vision of a contemporary artist, Martell has crafted a Chinese New Year collection that resonates with collectors, connoisseurs, and those seeking a truly memorable gift alike. Martell has not disclosed pricing or specific release dates for the limited editions, but this is certainly a release to keep an eye on.