A beloved UK bar chain has released a new cosmic cocktail recipe book - and it's perfect to help mix up your drinks order
Cocktails just got an astrological glow up
If you’ve been for a cocktail somewhere in the UK, you’ve probably been to or at least heard of The Alchemist. Pioneers of cocktails which look like they’ve got their own pyrotechnics squad behind them, The Alchemist has been producing snazzy sci-fi-esque sips for years. And now it’s sharing its secrets.
Its new cocktail book, Cosmic Cocktails: Master the mixology of the zodiac with 100 astrological recipes, has officially landed on Amazon. With over 100 astrological recipes, The Alchemist encourages its readers to discover how to create perfect planetary alignment in cocktail form.
It’s packed with both alcoholic and non-alcoholic recipes, so there is something for everyone. Some of the recipes include: a Cosmic Oyster, Ball Breaker, Pear-ple Rain, Power Trip, and Plant Pot Picante. We’re not sure what’s in any of those other than the last on,e which presumably has tequila in it.
Perhaps unsurprisingly for one named Cosmic Cocktails, the book is divided into segments via astrological signs, so if you’ve never quite found the right drink for you, maybe it’s because you’ve been going for fire-sign tipples rather than water-sign based ones.
If the smoke-machine style, flamboyant, garnished creations that you get served up in trendy, dark bars in the city, then you’ll probably be pleasantly surprised by what you can achieve thanks to the recipe book. Or at least feel like the authors have more faith in your abilities than your parents did.
So if you’ve ever fancied having a drink that you need to crack a fake egg before you can sip, or arrive with a perfect sphere of liquid smoke, your Friday night prayers have been answered.
Get exclusive shortlists, celebrity interviews and the best deals on the products you care about, straight to your inbox.
Hermione Blandford is the Content Editor for Shortlist’s social media which means you can usually find her scrolling through Instagram and calling it work, or stopping random people in the street and accosting them with a mini mic. She has previously worked in food and drink PR for brands including Johnnie Walker, Tanqueray, Gordon's, The Singleton, Lagavulin and Don Julio which means she is a self confessed expert in spicy margaritas and pints, regularly popping into the pub in the name of research.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.