A beloved UK bar chain has released a new cosmic cocktail recipe book - and it's perfect to help mix up your drinks order

If you’ve been for a cocktail somewhere in the UK, you’ve probably been to or at least heard of The Alchemist. Pioneers of cocktails which look like they’ve got their own pyrotechnics squad behind them, The Alchemist has been producing snazzy sci-fi-esque sips for years. And now it’s sharing its secrets.

Its new cocktail book, Cosmic Cocktails: Master the mixology of the zodiac with 100 astrological recipes, has officially landed on Amazon. With over 100 astrological recipes, The Alchemist encourages its readers to discover how to create perfect planetary alignment in cocktail form.

It’s packed with both alcoholic and non-alcoholic recipes, so there is something for everyone. Some of the recipes include: a Cosmic Oyster, Ball Breaker, Pear-ple Rain, Power Trip, and Plant Pot Picante. We’re not sure what’s in any of those other than the last on,e which presumably has tequila in it.

Cosmic Cocktails: Master the Mixology of the Zodiac With 100 Astrological Recipes From the Alchemist £14.75 at Amazon UK

Perhaps unsurprisingly for one named Cosmic Cocktails, the book is divided into segments via astrological signs, so if you’ve never quite found the right drink for you, maybe it’s because you’ve been going for fire-sign tipples rather than water-sign based ones.

If the smoke-machine style, flamboyant, garnished creations that you get served up in trendy, dark bars in the city, then you’ll probably be pleasantly surprised by what you can achieve thanks to the recipe book. Or at least feel like the authors have more faith in your abilities than your parents did.

So if you’ve ever fancied having a drink that you need to crack a fake egg before you can sip, or arrive with a perfect sphere of liquid smoke, your Friday night prayers have been answered.