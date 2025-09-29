Xiaomi has made a case that turns your 17 Pro Max into a dual-screen retro gaming handheld

Think phones are boring nowadays? Xiaomi has proved there’s still some fun to be had with a Gameboy-style controller case for the 17 Pro Max and 17 Pro.

This is the Xiaomi 17 Pro Max, not to be confused with the iPhone 17 Pro Max, launched last week in China, with a UK release still TBC. But it’s hard not to notice the similarities between the two. We are apparently in the era of phones with great big camera housing platforms.

The difference here is the Xiaomi 17 Pro Max’s has an embedded screen, making the Xiaomi Retro Handheld Console case a possibility.

You stick this thing onto the back of your phone, and as well as acting as a classic protective case, it is a Bluetooth wireless gamepad controller for games played on that rear screen.

We get a D-pad, the classic quartet of A/B/X/Y buttons, plus start, select and a power button.

It’s like a SNES pad minus the shoulder buttons, although Xiaomi shows it off playing Angry Birds rather than a true retro classic. But, sure, you’d be able to play a whole heap of retro titles using the case if you like.

Turn Your Xiaomi 17 Pro Into a Retro Gaming Handheld With This 299 Yuan ($42) Case - YouTube Watch On

The buttons have 2mm travel, for a decent feel without making the case impractically chunky. And there are some clever techy smarts here not visible from a glance too.

Most newsletters are rubbish. Ours isn't. Get exclusive shortlists, celebrity interviews and the best deals on the products you care about, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Xiaomi’s Retro Handheld Console case has a 200mAh battery, rated for 40 days, or 120 hours, of use. You use a cable that attaches to two tiny little metal contacts to give it a recharge.

Ready to have your heart broken? The Retro Handheld Console case is only available in China at present, and we have no word on whether it will ever be released elsewhere. The Xiaomi 17 Pro and Pro Max aren't available here yet, after all.

Over there in China the case sells for ¥299, which is roughly around £31. But the one retailer we’ve seen offering imports at present, Giztop, is charging £53.19 for the Xiaomi 17 Pro version, £56.98 for the 17 Pro Max edition.

We're hoping to see at least the phones arrive here, not least because the Xiaomi 17 Pro Max is an 8mm thick phone with a massive 7500mAh battery. Epic.