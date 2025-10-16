Oppo Find X9 Pro's 200MP zoom camera test driven at 3 London gigs

OPPO is about to announce its next megaton flagship phone, the OPPO Find X9 Pro.

How do we know about it when it hasn’t been fully announced yet? That’s just how phone releases work these days. And we’ve even had a chance to test drive this Android phone out at three London gigs over the past few weeks.

That let us dig into one of two bits on its spec list that make us want to spend more time with the OPPO Find X9 Pro, the 200MP Hasselblad-branded camera.

Sure, when you see a Leica or Hasselblad logo slapped on one of these phones, it doesn’t always mean that much. But OPPO believes in this “zoom” camera so much it has even created a snap-on 3.28x additional telephoto lens attachment for the phone. Just take a look at this whopper:

(Image credit: Future)

We didn’t use this at the gigs below, as we can’t imagine all that many OPPO Find X9 Pro owners will end up with one. And we didn’t want to get kicked out for bringing “pro” equipment to London's Troxy venue.

What’s the other spec highlight of the OPPO Find X9 Pro? The mammoth 7500mAh battery. It’s 1.5x times the capacity of the norm, despite the phone not being obviously thicker or heavier than an ordinary Android.

But today we’re more interested in the camera. First up, we took in Sigur Rós at The Royal Albert Hall. Gig number two was John Grant at the Troxy. And we finished up with The Divine Comedy at the Barbican.

All of these pics below were taken from a thoroughly unremarkable position in the crowd.

The results? We’ll let you make your own conclusions for now. But we will say they piddle all over the pics from phones without a major periscope zoom, and the OPPO Find X9 Pro’s ability to actually realise you’re taking gig photos and set the exposure correctly is second to none. It's one of the perennial headaches of gig photography, and just isn't an issue here. Bliss.

Have a gander at the results:

The Divine Comedy at the Barbican Centre (October 12th)

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

John Grant at Troxy (10th October)

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

Sigur Ros at the Royal Albert Hall (30th September)

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

Not bad for a phone, right? The OPPO Find X9 Pro is getting a full launch on October 28th, when we'll hopefully find out exactly how much of a hole the phone will leave in your bank balance.